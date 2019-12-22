Attaining Budget revenue targets is difficult in a slowing economy

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
An exclusive report by BusinessLine on the fresh ‘strategy’ drawn up by the Finance Ministry to boost tax collections for the rest of this fiscal year makes for bemusing reading. Concerned about indirect tax collections falling well short of ambitious targets set out in the July Budget, the Finance Ministry is said to have called a joint meeting of all senior tax officials from the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) and CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) to exhort them to meet their revenue targets for this fiscal. In the meeting, the indirect tax administration has reportedly been given a GST collection target of ₹1.1 lakh crore for the remaining four months. Direct tax officials have been told that recent corporate tax cuts ‘cannot be taken as an excuse’ for mop-ups falling short of targets. This sort of exhortation to the administration to extract higher taxes from individuals and businesses at a time when incomes and profits are clearly under pressure is the perfect recipe for unfair demands and tax terrorism.
These actions reveal either an alarming lack of understanding or a wilful ignorance on the part of the incumbent government that tax collections cannot be divorced from the economy’s growth rate. India’s nominal GDP growth rate in the first six months of this fiscal has been at 7 per cent compared to the 12 per cent growth assumed in the Budget forecasts. This inflexibility on tax targets is completely at odds with the NDA regime’s avowed objective of facilitating ease of doing business. It could also end up worsening the slowdown by inflicting more damage on already fragile investor confidence. This insistence on targets also sits oddly with the Centre reportedly telling the Fifteenth Finance Commission just six months ago that its tax revenue growth was likely to fall substantially short of projections for the next five years.
Rather than insisting on meeting collection targets come what may, the Centre would be better off admitting that the 11 per cent growth in tax revenues projected in its July Budget can no longer be attained and letting the fiscal deficit slip, as suggested by State governments in the recent GST Council meeting. Options such as hiking GST rates to bridge the gap or trying to eke out higher taxes from compliant assessees with half-baked notices would be regressive in the current context. Simplifying the GST compliance burden in line with recent stakeholder feedback, even as anti-evasion measures are implemented should be the way forward. Many expert committees including the Tax Administrative Reforms Commission in 2015 have urged the Central government to set its Budget revenue collection targets after seeking frank feedback from the tax administration. Given that we’re in a dynamic economy, there’s also need for mid-year reviews of Union Budget estimates to allow its revenue and expenditure targets and fiscal deficit estimates to be adjusted in line with changing economic conditions.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...