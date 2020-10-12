The Centre’s latest stimulus to boost demand is interesting, but the capex boost is underwhelming

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
In an effort to propel the economy into positive territory in quick time, the Centre has come up with an innovative option to spur consumption in the economy without any fiscal impact. The 45 lakh or so Central government employees have been offered an interesting scheme: if they spend, on GST goods, to the extent of thrice of the travel fare to which they are entitled as leave travel assistance plus their leave encashment amount, 45 per cent of that spending will be borne by the Centre. The Centre would have paid those allowances its employees anyway; hence, the net fiscal outgo is negligible. In addition, its festival advance of ₹10,000 is repayable over ten months; for now, they will boost the economy. The Centre appears to be infusing some sort of a ‘Pay Commission effect’ into the economy; it is notable that the Sixth Pay Commission award fortuitously coincided with the 2008 financial crisis, and worked as a significant demand stabiliser. For an economy that registered a 20 per cent real fall in Q1 in private consumption, this scheme can make a difference if government employees bite the bait.
The question, of course, is whether they will. Given that more than 80 per cent of employees are in the Group C category, the average spend to avail of the scheme, assuming a rail fare entitlement of ₹6,000 per person per round trip, would work out to about ₹1.5 lakh for a family of four, of which about ₹70,000 would be reimbursed. Given the tax breaks built into the offer, the scheme is not unattractive but the issue is that people are still worried about their finances in the context of the pandemic and its impact on the economy. So, will they boldly spend such large sums on non-essential items is the question that begs an answer. This amount can be spent on consumer durables, furniture, renovation of homes and two-wheelers, if not low-end cars. All these sectors, particularly those related to residential housing, can generate significant employment, provided they are GST registered entities.
Meanwhile, the festival allowance is likely to spur general spending. The Centre has assumed a promising multiplier by mentioning a demand creation of ₹28,000 crore — which includes ₹9,000 crore that the States will presumably fork out for their employees. As for the States’ coffers, the higher demand is expected to push up GST collections to their benefit as well. The Centre has rightly extended its ‘stimulus’ to the capex side, by pushing an additional expenditure of ₹25,000 crore, in addition to the outlay of over ₹4 lakh crore for this fiscal. However, its ₹12,000 crore interest-free loan to the States is rather modest given their dire financials. Also, given the delayed impact of capex on output, the demand effect is likely to be less than ₹73,000 crore set out by the Centre. Nevertheless, the package is innovative and significant.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...