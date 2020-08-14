The Centre’s new tax charter holds out promise of a fair taxation system

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
The Centre fulfilling its Budget 2020 promise of a taxpayer’s charter is a welcome development. With only a small fraction of the 130 crore people in the country paying taxes, there is certainly a need to improve the compliance level and that can be done only by coaxing people to voluntarily come forward and pay tax, without the fear of the taxman harassing them. The new platform for faceless assessment and faceless appeals of tax, along with the Tax Charter, is an attempt on the part of the Centre to hold out the olive branch to the taxpayers. The 14-point Charter states that taxpayers can look forward to fair, courteous and reasonable treatment from tax authorities, an efficient mechanism for appeal and review and a system that maintains confidentiality of the taxpayers’ information. The most important part of the Charter, that most taxpayers will be hoping that the Centre adheres to, is the promise that the tax authorities shall henceforth not be too intrusive in inquiry and examination, or enforcement.
That the Centre is serious about walking the talk is proved by the order issued by the CBDT on Thursday, restricting survey under Section 133A to only the investigative wing of the Income Tax department and the Commisionerates of TDS. According to existing rules, any income-tax officer or an inspector of income tax authorised by the officer, could enter any place in the area under his/her jurisdiction, to inspect books of accounts and other documents. These raids are very intrusive and the Centre restricting such actions will provide relief to both individual as well as corporate tax payers. The number of such raids and the resultant tax demands have risen quite sharply in recent times. Tax demands amounting to ₹11 trillion had been raised towards the end of March 2019, of which ₹9.5 trillion, or 86 per cent, were under dispute. A CAG report had also criticised the increasing number of frivolous tax demands, that raise serious concerns about tax terrorism.
The new resolve of the Centre will also help improve India’s ranking in the ease of doing business index. But the Finance Ministry needs to ensure that the message about presenting a friendlier interface to taxpayers is communicated to all the officers on the ground. This communication is particularly important this year, when tax revenue is going to contract sharply. Faceless assessments and faceless appeals, if resolved in a timely manner, can be the right way forward to improve the tax-paying experience.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...