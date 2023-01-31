Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran’s first Economic Survey (2022-23) makes a realistic projection of a real growth of 6.5 per cent for FY24, allowing for a fluctuation between 6 per cent and 6.8 per cent in view of global viccissitudes.

A nominal growth rate of 11 per cent (similar to last year’s Budget projections) implies an inflation rate (GDP-deflator based, encompassing wholesale and retail inflation) of less than 5 per cent. The Survey’s projections pivot around “domestic stimulus to growth seamlessly replacing the external stimuli”.

The Survey argues that robust growth in private consumption and an uptick in private investment will spur growth in the short term; this is expected to offset a possible slump in exports (the WTO has projected global trade growth to fall from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 1 per cent in 2023).

Tellingly, the CEA said at his press briefing that his growth assumptions hold good for crude oil prices at below $100 a barrel, which ties in with the statement in the Survey that “(inflation) is not high enough to deter private consumption and also not so low as to weaken the inducement to invest”.

Challenging the belief that the economy is demand-constrained, the Survey says that private consumption as a percentage of GDP in H1 of FY23 is at its highest since FY15. However, it remains to be seen whether the pent-up demand seen this fiscal holds up.

The Survey also presents some interesting data nuggets on private investment and MSME’s recovery post-Covid. It cites Axis Bank Research to show that private investment has marginally picked up in H1FY23 over the previous year in pharma, cement, textiles, auto, chemicals, capital goods, mining, construction, electricity and steel.

GST payouts by MSMEs have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with the RBI’s emergency credit-linked guarantee scheme bringing down their NPAs.

The theme song is that demand and supply actors (infra push, performance-linked incentives for industry and digitisation) are primed for the economy to hit a medium-term growth rate of 7 per cent. This includes banks and corporates having cleaned up their balance sheets after a decadal boom and bust cycle.

However, there are questions the Survey leaves unanswered – such as the impact of a rising current account deficit, at 4.4 per cent of the GDP in Q2 of FY23. A statement that “a comparison with the position of the CAB (current account balance) for selected countries shows that India’s CAD is modest and within manageable limits” is not adequate. A rising CAD could exert pressure on the rupee and inflation, with exports likely to be indifferent.

A glimpse into how PLIs have fared so far in 14 sectors is missing, even as there is little evidence of its having reduced imports. The Survey could have contested claims of rising inequality in India — just as it questioned the wisdom of rating agencies some years back. In sum, it provides a cogent overview on how the Centre visualises the economy.