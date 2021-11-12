Parochial economics

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Haryana government’s notification last week of the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 has triggered alarm bells. The law mandates reservation for local residents of up to 75 per cent for private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than ₹30,000 a month. Industry bodies have warned that the enactment may push businesses to migrate, as their skilled workforce is not sufficiently ‘local’. Migration, however, is easier said than done. The smaller entities may find it difficult to carry on, once the new law comes into force from January 15, 2022. It empowers “authorised officers” to enter premises of firms, check records and impose penalties.
Industry has battled similar policy nativism in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In March this year, Noida in Uttar Pradesh announced 40 per cent local quota for private sector jobs. Similar moves are apparently afoot in Maharashtra, where domicile politics is old hat. The IT sector in Gurugram has said that it could mount a legal challenge, like the one being faced by the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act, 2019. Auto component MSMEs will bear the brunt, as their employees fall in the below ₹30,000 salary bracket. For these businesses to keep the status quo, their compliance costs may rise. After all, industry cannot substitute skilled for unskilled labour, nor can it relocate overnight. The perfunctory and cynically populist intent behind such enactments is apparent. The laws are clearly ultra vires of the Constitution that provides for affirmative action for the disadvantaged but prohibits discrimination on domicile basis. Article 19 guarantees citizens freedom to move throughout India, and Article 14 provides equality before law and prohibition of discrimination on grounds of place of birth. Hence, the laws are most likely to be struck down by the courts or kept in abeyance. But the politicians couldn’t care less as the objective is only to score some brownie points with local youth. Rather than address the core issue of skills shortage by investing in education and skilling, job reservations for locals is the easy way out.
However, the rise in regional inequalities (east vis-a-vis west and south) since the 1990s has deepened social divisions, with migration largely headed towards the western and southern States where infrastructure is better developed. The setting up of educational and skills institutions in backward areas can bridge the gap. These regions can turn into hubs of economic activity. This, in turn, will check the advance of parochial economics.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...