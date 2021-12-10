Damage control

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Farmers who were agitating in the outskirts of Delhi are rejoicing following the abject surrender by the government which has acceded to all their demands, including amendment to the Electricity Act (which would have paved the way for an end to free power). But the developments are a major setback to the crisis-ridden farm sector and the rejoicing farmers are likely to pay the price in the long term because the repealed laws were favourable to them. In a country where average monthly farm incomes are barely above ₹10,000 , a status quo on policy isn’t good news at all. It means that we persist with shortage-era laws and shackled agri-markets at a time when India has moved from food scarcity to surplus. Allowing private markets beyond the APMC’s jurisdiction, where they cannot levy a fee or demand a licence to trade, would have acted as a boost to Farmer Producers’ Organisations and other aggregators. It is well known that buyers’ cartels are at work in APMCs. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act would have removed stockholding limits on farm produce, allowing for better prices to farmers and freeing businesses of the constant fear of the law being invoked. The farm sector needs a solution to poor realisation, low share for the cultivator in the final price and increasing input costs. It requires marketing and storage infrastructure for crop diversification, which the government alone cannot provide. Private players have a role here, and the repealed laws would have encouraged them.
Yet, all isn’t lost. The locus of reforms can shift to the States, which is just as well since agriculture is a State subject. In the case of Punjab, a plan to wean farmers away from water-intensive paddy (about 30 lakh hectares of it) can be put in place. To this end, attractive prices should be offered for growing arhar, chana, oilseeds, cotton and maize. Punjab’s groundwater and soil are in a dire state. Cane cultivation in western UP has had similar effects. A process of hand-holding by the Centre in cooperation with the States is essential for this transition. In order to provide farmers with a fair price, the ‘Bhavantar’ scheme (the farmer is compensated for the difference between the sold price and MSP), can be promoted. Introduced by Madhya Pradesh, it has languished for lack of funds from the Centre. An income transfer rather than procurement scheme may not invite WTO objections.
Finally, the Centre needs to display political sagacity and tact — of the sort that was on display during the consultations on GST — to get the ball rolling again on farm reforms.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...