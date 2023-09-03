Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and other opposition leaders during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in Mumbai last week | Photo Credit: -

Two events over the past week signify that general elections are in the air. One was the coming together of 28 Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners in Mumbai to negotiate complex and critical issues, including how to proceed on seat sharing, joint campaign and a common agenda for the alliance. The second was the Centre’s two surprise announcements — about a five-day special Parliament session between September 18-22 and the setting up of a committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss ‘one-nation-one-election’.

These moves have ignited speculation around early polls and possible introduction of critical legislation, including the Uniform Civil Code and Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Whether that is true or the government merely wants to discuss its achievements, G20 and Amrit Kaal is anyone’s guess. But the government succeeded in catching INDIA partners off guard and steering the conversation towards issues other than what the Opposition would have liked to focus on. Rahul Gandhi, for one, wanted the focus to remain on the latest revelations on the Adani Group. Others wanted to discuss the road ahead for INDIA. But public discourse has been shifted towards one-nation-one-election and G20. The Opposition is wringing its hands over “headline management”.

These manoeuvres suggest that the BJP is battle-ready and capable of making strategic strikes even as the Opposition is still getting its act together. BJP has a strong leader, a clear ideological vision pegged on Article 370, Ramjanmabhoomi, Uniform Civil Code and a political programme based on the ideas of Vishwa Guru and India-at-2047. It would ride on strong nationalism, Hindutva, and a feel good campaign in the wake of Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L-1 Mission, G-20 and successful government schemes. INDIA has its task cut out in framing a political plan around the aam aadmi and a common minimum programme that projects its inclusive agenda with welfarism. The Opposition perhaps feels it can leverage rising inflation, uncertain incomes and employment levels into another common man-versus-India Shining contest a la Lok Sabha elections-2004. The question of Modi-versus-Who is a tricky one and would need to be addressed through a creative projection of the Alliance’s collective leadership. Most importantly, INDIA needs to work out its seat-sharing plan in the light of the competitive, fractious spaces its different partners occupy – TMC, Congress and Left in West Bengal; Congress and AAP in Delhi and Punjab; Congress and Left in Kerala; and Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The Opposition might have been taken unawares by the prospect of an early election. It could struggle to appoint joint candidates against the BJP. Conversely, the ruling party’s recent manoeuvres could have the effect of setting effective and early deadlines for INDIA.