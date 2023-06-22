With barely 11 months to go for the next general elections, leaders of 11 national and regional parties will meet in Patna today to discuss the prospects of a joint opposition front against the ruling BJP. The more recalcitrant participants, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have ventured to say that the only certainty about this meeting is its date, time and venue.

Given the obvious fissures and competitive spaces they occupy in various States — TMC, Congress and Left in West Bengal; Congress and AAP in Delhi and Punjab; Congress and the Left in Kerala — it would be unrealistic to expect a sudden burst of cooperation. Indeed, despite appeals for ‘opposition unity’, not many in this spectrum have displayed a sense of urgency. This is notwithstanding the imbalance of power in the present Lok Sabha and its effects; the 250-odd Lok Sabha seat difference between the ruling and the principal opposition party has cast a shadow on institutional checks and balances.

A responsible opposition should focus on collaborative action as opposed to jostling for leadership and partisan goals. To begin with, it is imperative for parties like AAP and the TMC leader to accept the centrality of the Congress in any national Opposition alliance. With just 4.1 per cent of the vote share in the Lok Sabha, the TMC can hardly hope to undermine the Congress, which even in its weakened state in 2019 managed 19.67 per cent of the national vote share. Moreover, the results of the Karnataka elections, which the Congress hopes to repeat in upcoming polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, should leave none confused about who will lead a national coalition on the lines of the UPA, against the BJP-led NDA in 2024. Given that a veteran such as Mamata Banerjee is likely to have factored this in, her assertion that the Congress should “sacrifice” in Bengal can only be interpreted as a bargaining ploy for future seat sharing.

Besides being pragmatic about where they stand, the thinking heads in the Opposition should come up with a joint political programme. A Common Minimum Programme (CMP) is a pre-requisite. The BJP would seek to fight the 2024 election the way it did in 2019 — as a Presidential-style campaign under the PM’s larger-than-life persona that subsumes regional identities and local issues. It would perhaps serve the Opposition better to make it an aggregate of all States campaign, focusing on the local and regional. The “Modi-versus-who” question is best dealt with by focusing on merits of individual candidates, regional cooperation and diverse local issues. The Opposition was successful without a PM candidate in 1977 against Indira Gandhi and in 2004 against Atal Behari Vajpayee. If it wants to pose a serious challenge to the BJP next year, the Opposition should start today — by signalling its intent for a joint political programme. The question is: will it?