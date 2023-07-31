As the world becomes more interconnected and reliant on technology, it has become increasingly clear that digital transformation is no longer an option, but a necessity. However, there are still significant challenges that need to be addressed to ensure that the benefits of digital transformation are available to everyone. Achieving inclusivity is a critical aspect of this process, and it requires ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide.

B20 Digital Transformation Task Force is an ongoing legacy of previous G20s, an unparalleled effort to bring together leaders of large businesses, international organisations, and emerging technology companies, to collaborate on solving pressing issues in digital transformation.

The goal is of unlocking the full potential of the digital economy in regions around the world. Here are 4 priority areas that the taskforce is focusing on:

Promoting universal connectivity to bridge the digital divide: Universal connectivity is critical to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities and resources, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. The taskforce has identified key policy actions to accelerate network development and ensure access to transformational connectivity across all regions and communities.

Addressing digital literacy and reducing the skill gap: Digital literacy and the skill gap are one of the top barriers in digital adoption. The taskforce aims to provide recommendations that enable the creation of a digitally skilled workforce, with high international portability.

Promoting digital transformation of MSMEs: Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the global economy, and their digital transformation is crucial to any country’s success. Digital transformation can help MSMEs streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and reach new audiences. The taskforce aims to provide recommendations that enable easier access to resources, thereby encouraging MSMEs to adopt digital.

Promoting digital trust: Data breaches and privacy violations have impacted consumer trust in digital applications, calling for increased robustness of cyber-infrastructure within the business landscape. The taskforce is prioritising recommendations in the area of cybersecurity along with promoting cyber-awareness and development of cyber skills to enhance business and consumer trust and security.

The mission of the Taskforce is to develop a clear and actionable pathway to overcome any obstacles that stand in the way of progress and to promote a digital future that benefits everyone. The hope is to create a world in which the benefits of digital transformation are accessible to all, and where the challenges of the digital age are met with innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

The writer is Co-Chair, B20 Task Force on Digital Transformation

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit