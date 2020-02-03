Fiscal numbers are based on bold assumptions

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
The Finance Minister was adversely positioned to present a landmark Budget, as Budget 2020-21 comes in the backdrop of rural distress, NBFC crisis, inadequate GST revenue collection, stagnating exports, liquidity crisis, ballooning imports and a tough global environment.
The Budget is woven around three prominent aspects: aspirational India, to boost the standard of living; economic development for all; and building a humane and compassionate society.
The stage was set just right to do all the right things to steer the economy to a higher growth path. The Budget has given priority to agriculture, MSMEs, NBFCs, infrastructure and affordable housing although the quantum of allocation is not enough.
Reviving business confidence, private capex recovery, real estate distress, addressing liquidity issues and manufacturing have not got the attention they deserve. The key thing to note here is the downward revision across most line items for FY20 (Revised Estimates) when compared with FY20 (Budget Estimates), reflecting slower execution or the lack of revenue.
However, FY21 (BE) is projecting healthy growth based on FY20 (RE). Like the cuts seen in FY20, the indicative expenditure increase in FY21 will be contingent on the government meeting its tax revenue and divestment targets.
The disinvestment target of ₹2.1trillion looks a bit aggressive. And the fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent looks credible only if LIC disinvestment goes through. The bond markets, however, are expected to remain stable in the near term. The Finance Minister has taken a major bet in trying to attract a lot foreign capital through sovereign wealth funds (taking advantage of the low yields in global markets) and deploying that capital in creating India’s infrastructure.
This is relevant in the backdrop in the infrastructure spend requirement of ₹100 trillion in the next five years. Capital gains tax exemption for a period of five years is a good enough incentive to achieve this. Raising the FPI limit in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent should help ease the tight liquidity conditions.
The key announcements in the Budget speech relevant for capital markets is the removal of the dividend distribution tax for companies, which would now be taxed in the hands of the recipient. This will be quite favourable for foreign investors as they don’t get double taxation tax benefits on dividends received in their home countries.
LTCG (long term capital gains) has not been touched, which is disappointing. The simplified personal income tax rules will lower tax liabilities in certain tax slabs, but the removal of 70 deductions in the Income Tax Act will dent the savings culture of the masses, in favour of current direct consumption.
Consumption stocks would be big beneficiaries of this Budget. High dividend paying companies would be big beneficiaries. The banking sector, particularly public sector banks, should see robust deposit flows as deposit insurance has been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.
While the overall cost of deposit insurance will inch up for all banks, there will be higher uptick in the cost of deposit insurance for private banks, the impact of the increase in deposit insurance scheme could be up to 10-20 basis points on RoA for banks that have been targeting the emerging and the mass affluent segments.
Limit for NBFC SARFESI cut to AUM of ₹1 billion from ₹5 billion should benefit the NBFC sector in general from recovery standpoint. Extension of tax exemption for the housing sector on loans taken for the affordable housing sector should benefit housing finance companies. Raising the gas grid to 27,000 km from 16,300 km should be a positive for city gas distribution companies. The increase in excise duties on cigarettes by 8-9 per cent should impact volume growth of cigarette companies.
The writer is MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...