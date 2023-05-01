Athletes allege grave misconduct by someone in authority. It gets ignored initially, until it all comes apart in full public view.

Sound familiar? It’s the story of abuse narrated by those in the United States Gymnastics team, and reported in the foreign media as possibly the largest sexual abuse scandal in sports history.

Calling out the abuse did not tarnish the image of the US or its gymnasts. It helped drain the swamp and bring in systems for a healthier environment for athletes. If anything, the incident should’ve sounded a foghorn for sports bodies around the world to listen to their athletes.

Instead, here we are watching wrestlers sit in protest, for the second time. For Olympic gold medal winners Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra to cricketing icon Kapil Dev and tennis star Sania Mirza to speak up for fellow sports persons — the message is clear. Something is amiss, and you need to investigate and fix it fast, for sports sake. It is disappointing to see medal winners sit on a road to be heard. And it’s down right chilling to think, if powerful and high profile athletes need to go this far to be heard, what happens to ordinary people.

And that’s where the system kicks-in. But any system is only as good as those who represent it. You need to be fair and not wrestle with multiple egos and influences.

Blaming those making the allegations, only distracts from the problem. Instead of letting the smoke billow out of control, those appointed to investigate this stand-off should have come out with an impartial, public report by now.

Authorities need to address the athletes’ complaints, learn from it and institute cleaner systems across sports bodies. Lest they are told, someday, by a sportsperson, as Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said, “You had one job, you literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us.”