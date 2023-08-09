Rahul Gandhi’s penchant for mindless playfulness clearly clashes with what qualifies as Parliamentary etiquette. At the end of his rather sharp, rhetorical speech on Manipur violence during the no-confidence motion on Thursday, Gandhi blew a flying kiss. For some present, it seemed like a gesture of universal love from the self-confessed freeholder of “Mohabbat ki Dukaan”. Congress MPs were insistent that it was directed at the House in general. But Smriti Irani, who was already outraged by what Gandhi had said earlier about BJP having “murdered” Bharat Mata in Manipur, perceived it as a personal insult. So did several women MPs from the treasury benches who complained to the Speaker Om Birla about the “indecent” and “inappropriate” gesture.

While Parliament has its own rule book about what constitutes unparliamentary conduct, it would be rather hard for the Speaker to fish out the exact provisions that concern a flying kiss. Having returned to Parliament only this week after his expulsion on grounds of defamation, Gandhi would, in all likelihood, welcome another opportunity to play victim if the Speaker decides to take action. Some would believe Gandhi got what he deserved. In the past, he has been accused of playing the college boy, winking at his then party colleague and friend Jyotiraditya Scindia on one occasion. His insistence on hugging a stern-faced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the House proceedings is yet another instance of Gandhi’s own set of rules.

Gandhi should get what he deserves for playing the fool in the House, especially during a solemn occasion such as a discussion on Manipur. But there have been serious transgressions. Why has the Prime Minister remained absent in this debate? It is evident that the government will defeat the no-confidence motion. He would come on the last day and give a speech. Does that meet the spirit of what qualifies as parliamentary conduct?