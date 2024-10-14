India recently launched ‘White Revolution 2.0’, a comprehensive initiative aimed at revitalising its dairy sector. This initiative aims to boost cooperative-led procurement by 50 per cent over the next five years.

Efforts to make India self-sufficient in fodder will be essential for its success. Despite the Centre’s earnest efforts to enhance forage resources, the country still faces a substantial deficit in animal fodder, with shortages estimated at about 11 per cent for green fodder and 23 per cent for dry fodder. The situation is particularly concerning in the eastern and southern regions, where the deficit in green fodder exceeds 40 per cent.

This calls for more comprehensive and strategic policy intervention.

It is crucial to note that technologies for improving the forage resource base are not the primary concern. Several State research institutions, in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI) in Jhansi, have developed numerous improved fodder crop varieties and technologies that can ensure year-round availability of quality feed, thereby enhancing animal productivity.

Annually, IGFRI and the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on forage crops release about 30-35 new varieties, with about 90 improved varieties already in the seed supply chain. However, the adoption of these technologies remains limited. There should be a greater emphasis on promoting the widespread adoption of existing fodder production and utilisation technologies to improve milk production. It’s essential to raise awareness among farmers about balanced feeding for livestock, emphasising the proper balance of fodder cereals, legumes and roughages as well.

Fodder is currently cultivated on 8.4 million hectares, which represents about 4 per cent of agricultural land, and its potential for expansion is limited due to competition from commercially important crops.

Given this challenge, it is vital to focus on sustaining our alternate fodder resource base, especially grasslands. These ecosystems are inherently resilient and can provide a diverse range of forage options for livestock, supporting balanced diets and better animal health.

Alarmingly, India has lost around 31 per cent of its grasslands in just one decade, leaving only 12 million hectares. By prioritising the restoration and management of grasslands, we can enhance fodder availability without competing with the land designated for food crops. Furthermore, India has approximately 97 million hectares of degraded land.

Encouragingly, the country aims to restore 26 million hectares of this degraded land by 2030.

Grassland development in these areas is a viable solution. This effort will create a sustainable source of fodder and will be crucial in reducing the forage deficit to a large extent.

Women play a critical role in livestock management and are often responsible for feeding and caring for animals, making their active involvement in forage production as well as its efficient utilisation crucial. By empowering women through training and access to resources, we can improve their knowledge on balance feeding practices.

Besides regional disparities in forage resources, seasonal variations in fodder availability also pose challenges for livestock farmers.

Establishing fodder banks can address these issues by serving as strategic reserves during scarcity or calamity.

In districts facing severe fodder stress, constructing fodder banks is essential, and training young innovators and agri-preneurs can enhance these initiatives. It is also vital to develop a supportive market environment for surplus green fodder, ensuring both backward and forward market linkages.

Choudhary is scientist at ICAR-IGFRI, Jhansi, and Kaushal is Director of the Institute. Views are personal