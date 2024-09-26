As a society, we overlook the deep-seated stigmas surrounding mobility challenges. Too often, we label individuals as “disabled”, confining them to a restricted identity. This perspective limits their potential and narrows our understanding of the diverse ways humans interact with the world. It’s time for a crucial transformation in mindset—from “disability” to “reduced mobility”. This involves more than the words we use; it’s about altering how we perceive and support those who engage with the world differently.

Society has marginalized people with mobility issues, viewing them as “different” or “less capable”. This creates barriers for those with reduced mobility who are excluded from daily activities. The mobility challenges affects everyone whether it’s an elderly person, a pregnant woman, a child, a war or natural calamity victim, someone recovering from an injury, or a person with a long-term condition.

The role of policy and private sector

We should begin to recognize mobility challenges as an integral aspect of human life and not a limitation. The global statistic of nearly 1.3 billion people or approx. 16% for disabilities doesn’t capture the broader reality: reduced mobility can affect anyone.

In India, shifting our perspective from a mere 2.21% (2011 census) to embracing a more inclusive understanding can transform how we approach accessibility. Policymakers and private organizations play a vital role in this shift. India’s ambitious ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision for a developed nation requires infrastructure serving everyone, including those with reduced mobility. The 2024 Union Budget outlines a roadmap for economic growth, but this must prioritize accessible public spaces, transportation, and facilities.

Action through advocacy and design

Language is key in this transformation. By using the term “reduced mobility,” we change the narrative from exclusion to inclusion, breaking down the barriers that separate “us” from “them.” This paradigm shift seeks to embrace mobility challenges as a natural aspect of life, thereby dismantling the stigma often surrounding them.

A broader transformation in thinking is essential. Advocacy, education, and open dialogue are needed to address reduced mobility as a natural part of life—not to be pitied. Schools, workplaces, and public institutions must cultivate environments where mobility differences are considered normal. While policies and regulations play a role, commitment to supporting the full range of human abilities is key.

Adopting fresh perspective allows to see how changes in infrastructure, policy, and awareness can lead to substantial impacts. Ramps with railings, elevators, accessible public transport, and city planning benefit everyone. Picture a parent with a stroller, an elderly person, or someone temporarily injured—examples of how universally accessible designs can enhance life for everyone.

By creating environments where everyone is included, we foster a sense of belonging.

Transformation from “disability” to “reduced mobility” is recognizing mobility challenges as part of the human condition, not as deviations from it. It’s about moving beyond the stigmas and biases that have held us back and creating a world where everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can live with dignity, respect, and opportunity.

This is the revolution in thought we urgently need.

The writer is Founder-Chairperson, Svayam