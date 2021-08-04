Funding education

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The West Bengal government recently announced a Student Credit Card (SCC) scheme that will offer collateral-free student loans up to ₹10 lakh at an annual (simple) interest rate of 4 per cent with a repayment period of 15 years. Students can utilise several benefits under the scheme until 40 years of age.
To get financial assistance to cover course and tuition fees, books and courseware costs, hostel fees and pecuniary expenses, the eligible students need to meet some pre-specified criteria. The avowed goal of the scheme is to ensure that financial constraints do not deter deserving students of the State from pursuing higher education. The scheme also covers students preparing for various competitive examinations.
With its liberal repayment terms, the scheme is expected to provide a fillip to students who plan to pursue higher education from undergraduate to doctoral/postdoctoral studies.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proclaimed that the SCC scheme is a novel idea that can mitigate the financing burden of higher education. The idea, however, is not new, many banks and NBFCs offer similar benefits at nominal interest rates.
Student credit cards do not require lengthy documentation and proof of income. So, there can be credit (default) risk for the lender in the absence of tangible/intangible collateral. This type of credit card is tailor-made to serve the needs of college-goers — allowing them to manage funds and meet expenses in a less complicated manner.
SCC offers various incentives such as cashback and discounts and handsome reward points that one can redeem for coupons and merchandise.
The credit limit of SCC should be kept low at, say ₹30,000–50,000, with a validity of five years to check reckless spending.
There is also a need to focus on the accessibility, awareness and acceptability of the SCC scheme.
For example, the costs of skill-oriented education have risen sharply. Will ₹10 lakh be enough to bear the inclusive costs? May or may not, as it depends on the aptitude of students to pursue higher education in different streams and their employability.
Roughly ₹16-17 lakh would be the repayment amount a student needs to bear if the default rate is not considered.
A key concern is the likelihood of gainful employment and capacity to repay the credit outstanding in the stipulated repayment period, including moratorium. This is deeply rooted in credit discipline that includes financial literacy among the youth.
While it is too early to comment on the performance of this SCC initiative, the absence of complementary interventions, such as an expansion of avenues available for quality education in various streams through bridging infrastructure, skilled human resources, and equipment deficits can affect the implementation of the scheme.
A robust mechanism for checking corruption and loan diversion needs to be designed at the behest of State government and a resilient system should be put in place to avoid financial distress to lenders and students’ parents who will be co-borrowers of the scheme.
The SCC scheme should not become a mechanism for political patronage at the cost of the exchequer and financial health of the lending institutions. It is, therefore, necessary to ponder over what other alternatives exist to further the goal of affordable quality higher education in the State as well as in India.
The scheme also raises the sustainability concern of (loan) financed education and social costs of privatising education which otherwise is a public good.
Kumar is doctoral student, and Dey is faculty, IIM Lucknow. Views are personal.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...