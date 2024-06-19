With artificial intelligence (AI) forming a part of the agenda of the G7 Italy summit held on June 13-15, it was always expected that the assembled leaders at the event — which also saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — would reiterate their commitment to work together for ensuring the safe and responsible use of sophisticated AI technologies.

And that is precisely what happened with the gathering restating their intent — as reflected in the Apulia G7 Leaders’ Communique.

What, however, came as a welcome surprise was the decision taken at the event to “launch an action plan on the use of AI in the world of work”. Discussions of world leaders on AI have often tended to focus more on the safety aspects of the technology and its proper usage and not so much on AI vis-à-vis the world of work. “We ask our Labour Ministers to develop the action plan, envisaging concrete actions to fully leverage the potential of AI to enable decent work and workers’ rights and full access to adequate reskilling and upskilling, while addressing potential challenges and risks to our labour markets,” the Apulia G7 Leaders’ Communique said.

New ecosystem

While it may be debated as to whether the announcement of the G7 to come up with an action plan for AI in connection with the work sphere may have had something to do with the upcoming elections in France, the UK, and the US, that, by itself is far less important than what the proposed plan can achieve.

An action plan of this nature — with timelines and roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including business, clearly defined — could lead to an ecosystem getting created which could simultaneously meet several objectives.

From, on the one hand, effective labour market policies factoring in current realities being put in place to productivity getting a boost, decent work and empowerment of workers receiving a fillip, and more, new, and better-quality jobs getting created on the other. And, more importantly, that too, not just in the G7, but elsewhere also since other nations may be expected to come up with their own action plans based on the G7 model if they see the G7 initiative proves successful.

Seen from the perspective of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), an action plan on how AI could be used effectively in the work arena can also lead to greater progress globally on many of the targets associated with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 — that is, “promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all”.

For India – which intends to extensively leverage AI to realise the Viksit Bharat (developed India) goal and promote Sabka Vikas (development for all) — the G7 action plan could act as a framework from which it could draw inspiration on how AI deployment could be rapidly promoted, and worker interests also taken care of.

The writer is a current affairs commentator. Views expressed are personal