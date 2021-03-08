Gender diversity in India's media and entertainment industry

Throughout the decades of my experience in media & entertainment, I have witnessed this unique ecosystem of go-getters, dreamers, and achievers evolve the space into a giant that’s shaping world culture. From executives, creators to talent, this space has experienced a metamorphosis unlike any other, displaying a fierce and relentless pursuit of ‘the next big thing’. But when evaluating this industry, as a woman in Indian entertainment, there seems to be a distinct curiosity about the role this industry plays in creating an environment of greater gender diversity.

Looking at the workforce of the past, you may be tempted to conclude that, yes, of course, things have changed. However, when I’m at industry events or various reputed forums, I often find women underrepresented vis-à-vis men at the table. There, I’m reminded that while the needle has moved a fair bit, there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

Shattering the Glass Screen

From a 21st century lens, it’s plain to see how women within the industry have played a pivotal role in shattering that glass ceiling, or in our case, that glass screen. From playing iconic roles, telling genuinely compelling stories, and creating legacies that will go far beyond their lifetime, women have made their mark and, in many ways, influenced the more radical changes seen in the space. And why not? Women make up the majority share of film and television consumers, making them a key demographic for the industry and its related businesses.

So then, with a large demographic that impacts the industry, shouldn’t we have greater representation on the boardroom floor?

There may be many reasons why it may take us longer to get to the top or why there’s any apprehension to elevate our expectations of the business world of entertainment. However, one key driver should push us to champion this movement further and that is the opportunity.

Times are A-Changin’

For eons, society’s views on gender roles and responsibilities have shaped not just the preconceived notions of a women’s place in a corporate setting but also at home. With those stereotypes being validated in media and art across mediums. But, as more women stepped behind the scenes, we started to see a shift in that perception, paving the way for women to be seen and heard in ways unlike before.

Looking at this transformative journey that has taken us decades to achieve got me thinking about the opportunities brought on by the year that was 2020. Posing as a harbinger of change, the lear year’s events turned the corporate world upside down. With technology braving this new frontier, we’ve seen a culture of more heightened flexibility create a space for talent and creativity that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.

The time for ‘ambition without borders’ is now, and it’s an opportunity for women to sit up and take their place in the seemingly all-boys clubs that most corporate leadership teams and company boards are. So, if the industry continues to nurture this culture, there’s immense scope for women to achieve their potential over the long term.

When thinking about gender diversity, Sheryl Sandberg’s words always ring in my ears, ‘It’s time to cheer on girls and women who want to sit at the table!’ And while for the entertainment space, we see that ring right in the creative realm, it’s now time to see that manifest in its corporate counterpart.

The author is Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications