Gender diversity in India's media and entertainment industry

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Throughout the decades of my experience in media & entertainment, I have witnessed this unique ecosystem of go-getters, dreamers, and achievers evolve the space into a giant that’s shaping world culture. From executives, creators to talent, this space has experienced a metamorphosis unlike any other, displaying a fierce and relentless pursuit of ‘the next big thing’. But when evaluating this industry, as a woman in Indian entertainment, there seems to be a distinct curiosity about the role this industry plays in creating an environment of greater gender diversity.
Looking at the workforce of the past, you may be tempted to conclude that, yes, of course, things have changed. However, when I’m at industry events or various reputed forums, I often find women underrepresented vis-à-vis men at the table. There, I’m reminded that while the needle has moved a fair bit, there’s still a lot of work left to be done.
From a 21st century lens, it’s plain to see how women within the industry have played a pivotal role in shattering that glass ceiling, or in our case, that glass screen. From playing iconic roles, telling genuinely compelling stories, and creating legacies that will go far beyond their lifetime, women have made their mark and, in many ways, influenced the more radical changes seen in the space. And why not? Women make up the majority share of film and television consumers, making them a key demographic for the industry and its related businesses.
So then, with a large demographic that impacts the industry, shouldn’t we have greater representation on the boardroom floor?
There may be many reasons why it may take us longer to get to the top or why there’s any apprehension to elevate our expectations of the business world of entertainment. However, one key driver should push us to champion this movement further and that is the opportunity.
For eons, society’s views on gender roles and responsibilities have shaped not just the preconceived notions of a women’s place in a corporate setting but also at home. With those stereotypes being validated in media and art across mediums. But, as more women stepped behind the scenes, we started to see a shift in that perception, paving the way for women to be seen and heard in ways unlike before.
Looking at this transformative journey that has taken us decades to achieve got me thinking about the opportunities brought on by the year that was 2020. Posing as a harbinger of change, the lear year’s events turned the corporate world upside down. With technology braving this new frontier, we’ve seen a culture of more heightened flexibility create a space for talent and creativity that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.
The time for ‘ambition without borders’ is now, and it’s an opportunity for women to sit up and take their place in the seemingly all-boys clubs that most corporate leadership teams and company boards are. So, if the industry continues to nurture this culture, there’s immense scope for women to achieve their potential over the long term.
When thinking about gender diversity, Sheryl Sandberg’s words always ring in my ears, ‘It’s time to cheer on girls and women who want to sit at the table!’ And while for the entertainment space, we see that ring right in the creative realm, it’s now time to see that manifest in its corporate counterpart.
The author is Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...