Fourteen-year-old Shalini (name changed) belongs to the tribal Chenchu community and resides with her family in Kollapur area of Telangana. Shalini loves going to school and is one of the brightest students in her class. She wants to become a teacher when she grows up. However, poverty had been a significant barrier to Shalini’s dreams. Both her parents are daily wage labourers and when Shalini was 13, she had to drop out of school and engage in labour work to support her family financially.

With NGO intervention*, she was re-enrolled in a nearby school. This helped her get pre-Matric scholarship benefits, which is helping her to continue schooling without adding to the financial burden of her parents.

However, with Budget 2023-24 slashing the allocation for scholarship for tribals, the future of students like Shalini and many other children coming from disadvantaged populations — hoping to avail themselves of the benefits of the aid, which is a significant driver in helping them complete their education and fulfil their dreams — might be at stake.

In the Budget, FY24’s component of pre-Matric scholarship for STs (Scheduled Tribes) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has seen a decline of 1.8 per cent [15.2 per cent increase over 2022-23 (RE), the latter having declined by 14.7 per cent over 2022-23 (BE)].

However, to bring about a positive change in the lives of the tribal groups, the government this year revised the Budget allocation for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs — the Budget allocation for EMRS this year has increased by 196.4 per cent [198.6 per cent increase over 2022-23 (RE)]. This is a huge step towards ensuring that the children from tribal groups get the opportunity to access and avail quality education. Also, an announcement regarding recruitment of 38,800 teachers and support staff in the next three years in about 740 EMRS serving 3.5 lakh tribal children has been made.

In terms of fund allocation, the Budget for child-focused interventions has been hiked by 162.1 per cent to ₹6,339 crore in 2023-24 (BE) from ₹2,419 crore in 2022-23 (BE).

The total Budget for children for 2023-24 (BE) reflects an increase of 11.9 per cent over the 2022-23 (BE) and 16.6 per cent over the RE for 2022-23. There are components in the budget for children that have witnessed significant increases in fund allocation.

However, certain aspects, especially those related to education (scholarships), nutrition and protection, require more attention and allocation. This is crucial to ensure that no factor needed to create an enabling environment for the holistic growth and development of children, especially from marginalised communities, goes unheeded.

After all, life and development of India’s children can progress, in the truest sense, only when backed by adequate budgetary support.

*CRY project partner Shramika Vikasa Kendram

Roberts is Regional Director–South, and Mannan is Senior Manager–Media Advocacy, at Child Rights and You