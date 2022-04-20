Global racism needs attention

Discrimination comes in different forms. We know the usual ones when minorities’ needs within a country are ignored, just because they are a minority. Their voices are not loud enough for sustained attention and predictably they die down with a few announcements and token responses. Small and weak countries are ignored on the global plane for just that reason — they are small and weak.

Now, we have an insider drawing attention to the discrimination based on race at the level of the nation. Unusually, it comes from the head of a UN agency. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO is from Tigray, an embattled region in northern Ethiopia that has faced civil disturbances for over a year has just drawn attention to the humanitarian problem there.

He is reported to have said at a news conference in Geneva recently, “I don’t know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives. The whole attention to Ukraine is very important of course because it impacts the whole world. But even a fraction of it is not being given to Tigray, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and the rest.”

Tigray crisis

What sparked this outburst was the serious humanitarian crisis that was affecting thousands in Tigray, where desperately needed food and medicines have not been allowed to go in due to the siege by the Ethiopian government. (Don’t laugh, but the President of Ethiopia received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.)

This is a serious charge of racism — he is saying that the Ukrainians who are white get more attention for their problems than that paid to blacks, browns, and other colours around the world. Of course, take a look at the colour of the five permanent members of the security council of the UN.

Ghebreyesus is not talking about who is right or wrong in these wars, but the resulting humanitarian crisis and need for urgent action. This is what is upsetting Ghebreyesus and let us applaud him for speaking out.

You can be excused if you have not even heard of the Tigray problem. It is not important enough for the leading news agencies of the world who determine what we think and do.

Maybe, this may even start you thinking of how we let the fighting in Yemen come to a stage that makes an estimated 80 per cent of the people in desperate need of humanitarian aid. The champions of human rights seem to be busy elsewhere arguing about freedom of speech.

Apart from colour, size and significance of the economy gets in the way of global assistance. Ignoring the global concerns of the weak goes a long way back. In 1998. the Non Aligned Movement screamed about the terrorism that its members were suffering from and wanted a global summit to discuss it but nobody paid attention.

The weak and the voiceless

Small countries with weak economies don’t have a voice. Thanks to the attack on the World Trade Center in the US in 2001, suddenly terrorism was on the front pages and demanding attention.

Fortunately, now we have a person from the Third World also heading another multilateral agency. I hope Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, from Nigeria, who is Director-General of the WTO, uses her insider status and draws attention to the problems of the small and weak and coloured nations.

For years they have been fed on the promise of lower tariffs and suffered from low commodity prices while the rich have continued to subsidise their agriculture. It is time to shift our focus back to basics and look at the food, clothing and shelter needs of millions suffering from unnecessary wars around the planet.

The writer is an emeritus professor at Suffolk University, Boston