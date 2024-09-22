When this writer was recently on a Vistara flight en route to Mumbai, he could not help but notice the apprehension of the flight crew members.

There was a palpable sense of uncertainty over the new organisational environment and set-up that they would have to work in, courtesy the Air India-Vistara merger which is slated to become operational from November 12.

The Vistara brand is likely to be discontinued and is set to operate under the Air India name.

Vistara commenced operations on January 9, 2015. This JV between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines in the domestic aviation sector had given a fresh lease of life to the discerning traveller post Jet Airways’ demise. From their fresh fleet of aircraft to the quality of service, the airline brand will be sorely missed.

Despite the number of fleet and gates at destinations, among other facilities offered by Air India, when it comes to domestic travel that is reliable and elegant, Vistara would have been preferred to its bigger suitor. The latter has been found wanting in customer service and hospitality.

The grapevine doing the circles is that post the merger, the Singaporean bosses will now be operating out of Singapore. Now, there is the familiar Air India culture to deal with — one marred by unions, financial troubles and government interference.

It is another matter that the latter two seem to be taken care of.

Some experts have suggested leaving the Vistara brand alone till Air India finds its footing in terms of comparable service metrics.

Competition geared up

Post-merger attritions could take place as a result of the inability of the Vistara management cadre to assimilate with the new culture of Air India.

Meanwhile, the competition has already responded. Indigo announced its intention to make a beachhead into the business class segment by offering the newly minted “Indigo Stretch” a 2-2 seat configuration bundled with a host of other features like extra baggage allowance that aims to cater to the Business Class traveller.

And what’s more, Indigo’s offering is expected to take-off in the month of November, when Vistara may cease to exist.

Meanwhile, Vistara employees prepare to fly with the new organisation amidst a new culture.

The writer is Head of Structured Finance with a leading non-banking finance company. The views are personal