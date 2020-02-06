Govt wary of goods imported under ‘others’ category

Classification of goods has always been a matter dispute between the taxpayers and the Department. While the Department intends to classify the goods, which yields highest tax collection, the taxpayers seek to classify the goods which results in lowest tax outgo. Such kind of disputes are not confined to India, rather it is a worldwide phenomenon.

In order to achieve uniformity in classification of the goods in cross-border transactions, the World Customs Organisation (WCO) developed the Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN). HSN is an internationally standardised system which codifies the goods in XXI Sections and 98 Chapters.

The goods are classified in HSN at six digits level and the member-countries are permitted to sub-divide the HSN beyond six digits according to their own needs. Further, section notes, and chapter notes are also incorporated in HSN for proper understanding and classification of goods under various headings and sub-headings.

India is a member of WCO and has adopted eight digits level classification whereas the US follows classification at 10 digits level. While the endeavour is to provide specific classification of all the goods, enough flexibility has been provided in the tariff to classify the goods which are not covered specifically in the tariff item under the category called ‘others’.

The goods are classified in ‘others’ category by applying General Rules of Interpretation and respective section notes and chapter notes. The ‘others’ category is, therefore, residual in nature.

Trade notices

Of late, the DGFT has issued various trade notices objecting the classification of goods under ‘others’ category. The notices have advised the taxpayers to use the said category carefully and in the event the importers continue to mis-classify the goods, the government may bring in licensing regime for all the items imported under ‘others’ category by shifting these items from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’ category.

The trade notices have instructed the members of trade and industry to file representation latest by February 16, 2020, if the existing tariff headings are not sufficient to cover the goods imported by them. Seriousness of this issue can also be seen from the fact that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has echoed the above message in one of his interviews: “We have a big problem in our imports in the category called ‘others’… In that ‘others’ category, all sorts of stuff is being put in and imported into the country.”

From this it is clear that the government is micro-scoping the usage of residual entry by the trade in cross-border transactions. Industry has been classifying goods under ‘others’ category for a very long time. In fact, the Department has been using the ‘others’ quite often in various tax disputes.

The automobile sector

For instance, one can refer to the recent controversy in the case of the automobile industry wherein the Department has been trying to classify most of goods used in the automobile sector under ‘others’ category of CTH 87.08 even though the goods are specifically covered under other tariff headings.

In such a scenario, the industry is likely to face another challenge in the days to come. Unlike in the developed countries, in India there is hardly any Advance Ruling mechanism under Customs which is in place to provide timely and necessary solution to the industry. Though on record there exists an Advance Ruling Authority in Customs, however, such an authority is not functional most of the times. Therefore, the industry cannot rely on this mechanism to get its classification re-validated from government sources.

It is quite possible that the government may have some reason to question the classification under ‘others’, however such an action of the government for the entire trade may put genuine assessees under the vicious circle of litigation. Moreover, threatening to shift the goods from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’ category, clearly shows the intent of the government. to bring back License Raj, which is certainly not aligned with the government’s commitment of ‘ease of doing business’ in India.

On the one hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech mentioned that there would not be any “tax terrorism” in the country and, on other hand, such kind of provisions are certainly not less than “tax terrorism”.

Given this, it is time for the industry to proactively revisit the classification adopted for its cross-border transactions, re-align the classification wherever required and make suitable representation before the government within the specific time limit to avoid any future litigation on this front.

