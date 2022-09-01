Recovery, WIP

It is perhaps a little premature to celebrate the 13.5 per cent growth in the real GDP for the first quarter of current fiscal. A large part of the growth is contributed by favourable base effect, since the corresponding quarter of FY22 witnessed impaired economic activity due to the second wave of Covid-19. Despite this favourable base, the growth in the first quarter of this fiscal year is below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimate of 16.8 per cent and the consensus estimate of 15 per cent. The large increase in the GDP deflator is of particular concern as it shows that the input costs for producers is surging at an alarming rate. The below-expectation growth as well as the sequential contraction in real GDP imply that higher input prices, weak global conditions and the RBI policy rate hikes are beginning to take a toll on growth. Rating agencies and economists are beginning to revise their growth forecasts lower and the RBI may also follow suit.

On the expenditure side, the revival in private consumption in the June 2022 quarter at 25 per cent shows that demand is picking up. This seems to be driven by growth in services sector, robust payroll additions and pay hikes in the urban areas. Higher purchasing power and increasing propensity among urban population to spend is reflected in high-frequency data on consumer goods production, passenger vehicles sales and air-travel. Growth in government consumption expenditure reduced slightly with the Centre reducing some of the unnecessary spends. The rise in gross fixed capital formation continued to play a large part in driving growth with an increase of 20 per cent. The Centre has been leading in capex spends going by data on progress of States’ projects. Global uncertainties and the resulting rise in commodity prices are however casting a cloud on future growth. Net imports have surged, accounting for 31 per cent of GDP in June 2022 quarter, up from 25.7 per cent in the June 2021 quarter. Viewed from the production side, services including financial and real estate grew at a healthy rate of 9.2 per cent in Q1 of FY23 with ebbing of the pandemic reviving the demand for these services. Utilities and construction also showed signs of revival. But manufacturing grew at a much lower rate compared to last year. This is probably due to the pressure on companies due to higher input costs and supply disruptions.

On the whole, signals emerging from incoming data are mixed implying that the growth is nebulous and should not be taken for granted. While urban consumption is gaining traction, RBI’s policy rate hikes will moderate leveraged purchases of discretionary goods going forward. Rural consumption can also be impacted due to delayed monsoons and lower area under sowing in kharif season. While higher capacity utilisation and increase in capital goods production augur well for private capex revival, investments are still below pre-pandemic levels. The global uncertainties caused by slowdown in China, continued geopolitical tension in Europe and aggressive monetary tightening by global central banks are going to continue causing supply disruptions and increase in global commodity prices. The RBI needs to take into account the lesser-than-expected growth when the Monetary Policy Committee sits down to frame policy in October. The already delicate balance between controlling price increases and supporting growth has turned tricky now.