Growth push

The Union Budget 2022-23 has a back-to-normal tone written all over it, with a hope, bordering on conviction, that India has overcome the ravages of the pandemic. The accent is on fiscal consolidation, with no hint of populism even as a slew of elections are around the corner. Actually, this does not come as a surprise given the imperatives at hand: a fiscal deficit of 6.9 per cent of GDP (FY22 revised estimates at ₹15.91 lakh crore) at a time of rising interest rates cannot be sustained, especially when the public debt-to-GDP ratio is nearly 90 88 per cent, with the Centre’s debt pegged at nearly 60 per cent of GDP at ₹152 lakh crore in FY23. Gross market borrowings for FY23 are pegged at ₹14.95 lakh crore, against ₹10.47 lakh crore in FY22, despite total expenditure rise for FY23 being pegged at just 4.5 per cent at ₹39.4 lakh crore (₹37.7 lakh crore RE for FY22); this is against a 13 per cent expenditure increase pegged in the Budget for FY22 over FY21 RE. Clearly, future interest costs will only rise if debt is not curtailed. Yet, it is laudable that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to boost growth by raising capital expenditure by a whopping 25 per cent from ₹6.02 lakh crore this fiscal (RE) to ₹7.5 lakh crore in FY23. In addition, States have been given a ₹1 lakh crore grant to step up capex from their side. A fiscal deficit of 6.4 per cent in FY23 (₹16.6 lakh crore) seems rather high, given a very modest expenditure plan. This brings us to the arithmetic of understatement that underlies it. A tax revenue growth of 9.5 per cent (including surcharges and cess) from ₹25.1 lakh crore this fiscal to ₹27.5 lakh crore in FY23 is rather conservative, as is the nominal GDP growth assumption of 11.1 per cent for next year. This is likely to be overachieved, given the normal tax buoyancy of just over one. But total revenues are estimated to rise just 4.5 per cent, as disinvestment receipts of ₹65,000 crore and non-tax revenues from dividends, interest and perhaps 5G auctions are marked down well below FY22 levels. In the event of even these targets not being met, tax revenue can be expected to make up for the gap by growing more than the sum penciled in at present. Revenue assumptions also seem understated on account of a really low inflation estimate of less than 5 per cent (GDP deflator based, which includes WPI and CPI; this is ruling at 8 per cent or thereabouts). Hence, there is built-in fiscal space to undertake relief expenditures, if the situation so demands. While these figures give room for the Centre to claim that it has met targets, on the expenditure side this also means that the squeeze is drastic in real terms. On the face of it, this is actually a contractionary Budget that will keep inflation expectations in check. It is hoped that any fiscal room provided by way of extra revenues is spent prudently, and this could include redeeming debt. For those who argue that the Budget could have been more generous in its outlays and assumptions, it is to be noted that the advance estimates for FY22 point to a nominal GDP growth of over 17 per cent, riding on high inflation. While this trend of overheating cannot continue, the moot point is whether certain sections which have been battered by the pandemic deserve some support. The onus for providing succour may have been passed on to monetary policy, if the extension of the ECLGS for a year (a salutary measure) is any indication. However, fiscal policy remains the key instrument to drive growth at a time when the window on monetary accommodation is fast closing.

In this workmanlike Budget, there are some remarkable features, and some inexplicable ones. A 30 per cent tax on ‘virtual digital assets’, an arcane descriptor for cryptos, seems well thought out. It will rein in ill-informed speculation. Start-ups have been provided an extended deadline for availing tax incentives. A push to capital goods through an increase in import protection seems calculated to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs. The same will apply to electronics, where a PLI scheme is in operation. A PLI scheme for solar joins the dots, as it were, with semi-conductors, electronics and battery manufacturing already covered under incentive schemes. In view of the renewed thrust to pen FTAs, this suggests the effort is to create new manufacturing hubs, besides SEZs, to boost digital-tech based exports. It would appear that the Centre is trying out a protectionism-cum-export promotion formula, leveraging the country’s digital skills – without necessarily relying just on domestic demand to boost growth. The push to infra, including railways and logistics, is being prioritised to this end. On the direct tax proposals, the Centre predictably refrained from providing further relief, as tax slabs have been rationalised in recent years. For tax breaks to boost spending, consumer confidence has to pick up to higher levels than recent RBI surveys suggest. What seems hard to explain is the cut in fertiliser subsidy from ₹1.4 lakh crore this fiscal (RE) to ₹1.05 lakh crore at a time when crude prices are buoyant. A push to education to make up for two lost years is to be welcomed, and it is backed up by a 13.6 per cent increase in allocation to ₹1.04 lakh crore. However, the use of digital vehicles alone should be re-looked at.

Overall, the Budget is marked by a digital thrust, some might say overly so. Seen along with recent Budgets and policies, there seems to be an effort to create scale and presence in manufacturing and farming. Whether this vision is sufficiently inclusive or welfarist is another matter.