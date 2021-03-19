Has literacy been reduced to a mere performing art in schools?

Reading and writing, for most of us, is a silent, invisible process. It is silent because much of what is going on is happening in our minds. There, in our minds, it grows and develops. We become experienced. We become familiar with the way words and language work. More importantly, we become familiar with truths, ideas, places and people, far removed from us. We can experience something — fact or fiction, convey our responses orally, with art, or in writing. In doing so, we have the workings of our minds challenged and refined, making sense of ourselves and our world along the way.

And then there is school.

Parents and teachers understand that reading and writing are highly important and therefore highly valuable. When reading and writing are also connected to language learning and language status, then the pressure gets raised even further.

Then, reading and writing become performance arts. They are rarely silent. What goes on behind the eyes or the pen doesn’t matter as much. What matters is what it looks like. Is the writing long? Is it correct? How is the spelling, the punctuation? Paragraph spacing? Is it clear? Can it be understood? Is the reading aloud fluent? Can I point to a word and have the child say it? Can I point to a word and ask what it means? Can I ask what happened and have every detail recounted? Does it look like a hard book?

Learning as we have never known it

These aspects of reading and writing become their sole purpose and are the indicators of success that are valued. The child has been schooled. The child can read and write … all is well.

But is it?

Going down info rabbit holes

We have all witnessed the changes in information transmission, we are living inside one such change right now. At the edge of our consciousness, we are aware that we readily go down information rabbit holes. We follow a path of our own making as we click feeds and links, not being as vigilant as we could be about sources and accuracy and the possibility of other valid points of view or data. We can feel the very force of a global community, resisting the need to know what it is to be someone else, from somewhere else. Yet knowing if we don’t, we may fail to find peace and reconciliation.

Edtech, masterclass in hype?

We think of our children being raised this way; with the access to information that they have; with the vulnerability they come with as young people, being shaped through rapid media; with their very purchasing power being sculpted by their searches. How is it that once you’ve purchased a toaster you keep being shown ads for toasters? It is a delightful reminder that there is some power left. When we think of them and their needs, we should expect much more of our schools and ourselves.

Value the invisible parts

This is where the silence comes in. This is where literacy learning in schools and literacy expectations of families have to mature to understand and to value the invisible parts. Giving equal value to what a 4-year-old feels and thinks about a text, as we give to the letters she can recognise or the words she can sound out, is critical.

This is where a school needs to make sure it reports on each child’s capacity to have deep understandings and to have those ideas challenged and know how to respond respectfully. This is where we need to obliterate the words “reading for pleasure” which brings with them the connotation that reading and sitting quietly, contemplating, jotting, the experience with the text, is only pleasure and is not learning at all.

This is where we need to let go of the controlled passage in favour of the whole text. This is where young people need access to quality text and lots of them. This where we need to ensure that young people know there is rarely a right answer. This is where we need to let go of precocious attention to the classics, in favour of appropriate, motivating, addictive reading experiences that hook them in and don’t let them go. This is where the teaching emphasis needs to ensure a balance between the visible and the invisible, the tangible and the intangible, the mechanics and the art.

Read, think, discuss

Schools need to begin this important work by allotting more time for reading, thinking and discussing. In addition, they can initiate restructuring and rebuilding collections in their libraries. The big reveal of this new collection can have an instant impact on dormant readers. It can bring back a renewed interest in books and text. At the same time, teachers can work together through professional development to challenge their own ideas and learn different ways to make thinking and analysis critical parts of the reading and writing work. There is a need to reshape surface-level assessments to match what should really be expected of children, this includes the fluency of their reading, of course, but with that we need to know they can analyse what they read and that their interest in reading is matched by tangible volume statistics.

And when schools do this, when they understand and treat reading and writing as deep thinking experiences, then we have birthed a generation who have what is needed. They are armed with scepticism and the tools to wisely critique ideas and the information they encounter. They can breathe in evocative, life-changing reading and then breathe out powerful and significant writing. They are then, indeed, educated.

The author is, Head – Teaching and Learning, The Heritage Group of Schools