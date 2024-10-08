The unfortunate death of a young EY executive has raised once again the question of safety and stress at workplaces.

Harvard professor Amy Edmondson highlighted the concept psychological safety to refer to a work environment where individuals feel comfortable taking risks, expressing their thoughts, and sharing ideas without fear of ridicule or retribution.

A Gallup survey says only three in ten US workers believe their opinions truly mattered in the workplace. Google’s Project Aristotle, an extensive study on team dynamics, highlighted that psychological safety was the most critical factor contributing to high-performing teams.

A LinkedIn survey conducted in India found that 40 per cent of employees were experiencing high levels of stress at work, further stressing the need for India Inc to focus on psychological safety.

It is easy to blame the employer when a death happens but the creation of a safe work environment is not just the responsibility of the employer; employees have an equal responsibility to push the agenda for their own sake.

To cultivate a workplace where employees feel psychologically safe, communication is the foundation. Open and respectful communication encourages a culture where everyone’s voice is heard, reducing misunderstandings and building trust among team members. One key element of this is active listening, where employees fully engage with their peers, ensuring they ask questions and acknowledge different perspectives.

This type of communication helps individuals feel valued and understood. Moreover, offering feedback constructively is essential for growth. Instead of making personal attacks, employees should focus on tasks, suggesting ways for improvement without undermining their colleagues.

Vulnerability and authenticity

Inclusive language plays a crucial role in this dynamic, as it encourages everyone to contribute without fear of exclusion. Beyond effective communication, vulnerability and authenticity are powerful tools in creating psychological safety. In traditional workplace cultures, vulnerability is viewed as a sign of weakness. However, showing vulnerability by admitting mistakes, asking for help, or sharing personal experiences demonstrates that it is safe for others to do the same. When employees admit to their own errors, they promote a culture where failure is seen as a learning opportunity rather than a personal flaw.

This, in turn, encourages others to take risks, fostering innovation without fear of negative consequences. Asking for help, too, normalises collaboration and reduces feelings of isolation. Adopting a growth mindset is another fundamental aspect of building psychological safety. Coined by psychologist Carol Dweck, a growth mindset is the belief that skills and intelligence can be developed through hard work and learning. In workplaces where employees embrace this mindset, challenges and constructive feedback are viewed as opportunities for improvement, rather than as personal failures. Encourage colleagues to experiment and learn from mistakes. Instead of fearing failure, employees feel empowered to try new approaches, confident that their efforts will be recognised and valued. Teams that embrace a growth mindset have been found to be 47 per cent more innovative (PwC study).

Diverse teams, when functioning in a psychologically safe environment, often outperform homogeneous teams. However, diversity can only contribute to better outcomes when every employee feels safe enough to share their unique perspectives. Employees can help ensure inclusivity by actively inviting quieter colleagues to contribute during discussions. It is also crucial to avoid forming exclusive cliques within the workplace, as these can alienate colleagues and stifle open communication.

Risk versus fairness

With that said, remember, it does not eliminate the need for accountability. In fact, a psychologically safe environment requires a balance between risk-taking and fairness. Employees should feel comfortable taking risks but must be held accountable for their actions in a fair and transparent way. Ensuring that credit is given where it is due is essential for maintaining fairness within teams.

Employees should advocate for equal opportunities for growth, ensuring that all team members have access to the same opportunities, regardless of their background or seniority. Transparent communication around decision-making processes and recognition helps promote fairness and trust within the team. According to the Center for Talent Innovation, employees in diverse and inclusive teams are 23 per cent more likely to feel psychologically safe, which directly correlates with better team performance and employee retention.

Conflict is an inevitable part of any workplace, but how employees manage conflict plays a significant role in maintaining psychological safety. Poorly handled conflict can erode trust, whereas addressing issues constructively can strengthen team bonds.

Engaging in open, respectful conversations helps resolve differences before they become major issues. When disagreements occur, focusing on solutions rather than placing blame helps reduce defensiveness and promotes collaboration. In cases where conflicts escalate, employees can serve as mediators, facilitating dialogues that allow all parties to express their concerns and work towards a resolution.

Another way employees can take shared responsibility for psychological safety is by building strong social connections and support networks. Building interpersonal relationships at work creates a sense of belonging, which in turn promotes safety. Organise informal social gatherings, whether in person or virtually. This will help break down barriers and strengthen bonds between team members.

After all, it’s not just about feeling safe at work — it’s about thriving so much that the only thing stressing you out is deciding which Netflix show to binge after the office happy hour!

The writer is a Fortune-500 advisor, start-up investor and co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute for Innovation