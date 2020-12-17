Higher pay will pay for itself

Enterprises, and even governments, often seek to hold down the pay of employees in an effort to reduce costs. This effort to reduce pay to cut costs long pre-dates pandemic “lockdownomics” and won’t disappear when the pandemic ends.

Post 9/11, almost all airlines — except Southwest — resorted to lay-offs and begged for large wage concessions from unions. When US-based automakers struggled to turn a profit, they negotiated two-tier wage structures where new employees would make less money. The 2008 financial meltdown accelerated this trend. Pay cuts, sometimes the result of downgrades in rank or shortened work-weeks, are occurring more frequently than at any time since the Great Depression. Pay for the average worker remains constrained today, possibly one explanation for the worldwide ongoing financial stress and political turbulence.

But contrary to what many leaders and HR professionals seem to believe, employees’ rate of pay is not synonymous with labour costs (which reflect not just the rate of pay but also productivity). Moreover, labour costs have little bearing on competitiveness or profitability. Many companies in the IT industry pay very well, but, because of their business models, are extremely profitable. But lower wages do lead to ill health and financial stress, indicators of diminished well-being.

What the evidence shows

Evidence suggests that if companies paid more, not only would they help their employees but also they would actually help themselves. Here’s the logic.

In 1914, Henry Ford introduced a $5 per day wage at Ford, more than doubling the prior rate of pay. The move aroused the ire of The Wall Street Journal, which accused Ford of “economic blunders if not crimes.” The result of the higher pay: diminished turnover, higher quality workers and higher productivity and profits.

About 100 years later, Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments, generated mammoth publicity — and scepticism from Fox Business — when he announced a $70,000 annual minimum wage for Gravity’s employees. The much-talked-about move drove customer leads through the roof, and Gravity, a relatively small company of about 200 employees, received thousands of employment inquiries. Profits have never been higher.

These are not just interesting examples. They’re consistent with fundamental ideas in economics. The principle of efficiency wages refers to paying above market to improve workers’ productivity levels. As economist Lawrence Katz explained, “High wages can help reduce turnover, elicit worker effort, prevent worker collective action [unionisation], and attract higher quality employees.”

Evidence suggests that with more motivated and higher quality workers, less supervision is required because the employees are less likely to shirk responsibilities and are more qualified, thereby saving on supervisory costs. Brazil’s Semco is a good example.

Because of the profit-enhancing, cost-reducing effects of higher wages, in the end, paying more might actually reduce labour costs. Higher wages can, therefore, actually pay for themselves.

A contemporary illustration of this phenomenon can be seen in Prof. Wayne Cascio’s detailed comparison of Costco with Walmart’s Sam’s Club. Costco pays higher wages and offers more generous benefits than Sam’s Club, making its labour costs higher. But turnover at Sam’s Club was 44 per cent, while it was only 17 per cent at Costco, saving literally several millions of dollars. Costco generated $21,805 profit per employee, compared to $11,615 at Sam’s Club.

While similar detailed studies could not be found in India, a quick study of private sector banks revealed some interesting aspects unique to India. HDFC has the highest per employee revenue amongst all banks and its critical job families driving the business have higher wages than the industry average. ICICI Bank, a comparable private sector bank, has higher overall wage bill but has been less productive, perhaps because it didn’t look at the concept of strategic job families, typically 10 per cent of all employees, who are most essential to driving strategy.

An analysis of top 5 IT industry players in India revealed that Infosys paid highest to employees and led the per employee revenue as compared to the next two high productivity firms — Wipro and TCS. The direct correlation between higher wages and higher productivity is quite evident. In labour markets, as in many other markets, you get what you pay for, it appears.

Spending a lot of time trying to reduce costs of something that accounts for a small proportion of total costs is misplaced emphasis. Companies are much more interested in maximising their profits. Profits come from product and service innovation, productivity and outstanding levels of customer service that generate customer loyalty — all things produced by a workforce that is engaged.

What HR can do

HR should take the lead in driving higher wage arguments, and the associated evidence, to the CEO so that companies can make more sensible decisions concerning pay levels.

It’s also worth noting that the arguments about holding down wages somehow never apply to the C-suite, where the ratio of CEO to average employee pay has soared over the past few years. However, the importance of recruiting and retaining talent extends beyond executives to the entire workforce (a notion that HR teams should be championing), which is why paying more can pay off.

To be fair, high pay is only relative (compared to what competitors are offering), which is why if every company tried to put this advice into practice, it wouldn’t work. But given the overwhelming tendency to think that simply reducing labour costs will increase profits, this is not a concern we would worry about. After all, few auto companies followed Ford’s lead, and we don’t see lots of payment processing companies emulating Gravity Payments.

HR can also examine the HDFC model of identifying strategic job families and paying them higher than industry average to attract and retain the best talent that will drive higher revenue. Since the strategy of every company is different, the concept will hold well for most, if done right.

As economic research has reported for decades, paying people more is good for them and also for business. That’s why some of the companies that pay — and treat — their employees well have the best financial results.

Pfeffer is chair professor of organisational behaviour at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Muneer is MD of CustomerLab and Co-Founder of the non-profit Medici Institute.