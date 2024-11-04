The power sector presents a picture of success. Generation capacity has been adequate. The share of renewables is rising rapidly. Only the financial health of distribution companies (Discoms) remains a concern in many States. Offering an essential service, Discoms are kept afloat by State governments, with occasional bailouts by the Central government.

This implicit guarantee of the State has enabled Discoms enter into long term PPAs (power purchase agreements) with private generators. These PPAs de-risk investment by providing assured long-term purchase at a price which gives adequate returns. This, in turn, made it feasible for private developers to finance the creation of large generation capacities. Our entire renewable energy capacity has been created by the private sector on the strength of these PPAs with the Discoms. Competitive bidding on price for long-term contracts has resulted in generation prices being significantly lower than expected. The benefits of competition are being fully realised in generation with bids being invited repeatedly. A competitive industry structure has been nurtured.

It would be a mistake to consider doing away with the centrality of the Discom with its universal service obligation by introducing retail competition with multiple suppliers, with prices emerging from ‘free markets’. This is an idea which keeps being advocated by ‘reformers’ seeking to emulate the UK model since the time the work on drafting a new Electricity Act was initiated in 2000. Without the Discom estimating future demand and entering into long term PPAs, new capacities for supplying reliable power to meet additional demand are unlikely to be created. We could be facing power shortages again. The UK, and the others which followed its example, made the transition to deregulated markets when electricity demand had plateaued. Yet, the external shock of the Ukraine conflict led to consumer electricity prices rising six times.

Creating 500 GW of fossil-fuel-free capacity by 2030 with huge increases in solar power is the goal. The present solar capacity of over 84 GW would need to more than triple. Renewable power generation, when the sun shines or the wind blows, is variable and inflexible. This rapid increase in the share of intermittent renewable energy supply creates a new paradigm. It requires a novel approach for providing reliable supply. Contracting thermal capacity through long term PPAs to meet anticipated demand has been the traditional means for ensuring reliable supply. In these contracts, the Discom has to pay fixed charges fully so that the capital cost is recovered irrespective of the quantity of power purchased. This provides the risk mitigation that has enabled smooth financing of new projects. It has also given lower prices.

There is another issue. Depending on thermal power for ensuring reliable supply, as the share of renewables rises, would result in the decline of the PLF (plant load factor) of thermal plants as these would have to reduce generation when solar power is being supplied. The fixed cost would then get spread over fewer units resulting in the cost of thermal power rising. This would offset the perceived benefit from the purchase of cheaper solar power.

Increase storage

This can be avoided by creating storage capacity. In the day when there is solar power, the contracted thermal power can be used for storage so that the PLF remains high and the per unit cost does not go up. This would also enable the Discom to meet rising peak demand without contracting new thermal capacity. As solar power supply increases, storage needs to increase to ensure that existing thermal capacity continues to be fully utilised.

Getting peak demand growth patterns right at the Discom level is critical for providing reliable power supply. Procurement of storage capacities by the Discoms and being able to use it flexibly for meeting varying peak demand would be the least-cost option. The cost of storage has been falling. In recent bids for supply of renewable energy along with storage for supply at night, the price of electricity is lower than electricity from new thermal plants. As a result, on purely commercial considerations, no new thermal plants need to be built.

But this requires a major change. In addition to bids for round-the-clock supply, Discoms need to contract for large storage capacities at a rapid rate. First, this would ensure that the PLF of existing contracted thermal capacity does not fall. Then, the contracting for new renewable energy has to be accompanied by contracting for enough storage to ensure reliable supply for meeting additional demand along with adequate reserve capacity. Discoms may need to invite bids for long term PPAs for meeting seasonal demand peaks. The stranded gas capacity may then get assured usage in the coming years. Aggregators could emerge who would use idle diesel generating sets to respond to these bids. For unforeseen extreme weather events which will keep rising, back-up supply capacity needs to be available. This may require maintaining thermal capacity, which would otherwise be retired, in a state of readiness for use in case of sudden need.

These difficult issues need to be analysed by each Discom in granular detail with actual numbers and costs. The least-cost trajectory for reliable supply should get approved by the SERC through their transparent process and be subject to continuous review. The sooner this exercise is undertaken, the lower would be the Net Present Value costs and the greater would be the confidence about reliable supply in the coming years.

The writer is former Secretary, DIPP, and Distinguished Fellow, TERI

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit