Higher education is a crucial component that helps shape society. According to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21, there are 1,168 universities, 15.98 lakh faculty/teachers and 12.08 lakh staff (non-teaching), yet only two higher education institutes (HEIs) are in the top 200 of QS World University Rankings 2025. Studies show motivated and happy employees help boost an institute’s research quality and academic performance.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reveals faculty motivation is low in HEIs. It also highlights how efficient leadership and governance can foster innovation and quality in HEIs.

In the past, university employees showed high motivational levels because of a strong sense of community, collegiality and shared purpose. This led to a less hierarchical work environment, open communication, and collaboration among faculty, researchers, professionals, students and staff. Job security, personal and professional fulfilment, and close-knit communities remained critical factors in employee engagement and commitment.

As the higher education landscape evolved, it faced various challenges, thanks to modernisation, global competition, ranking and accreditation, funding constraints, and the rise of online and digital platforms.

HEIs now face increased scrutiny and stricter regulations due to accountability expectations, use of public funds, social responsibilities, public and media awareness, expectations of quality teaching and research, enhanced transparency and governance requirements, and expansion of access and equity goals.

These new challenges demand dynamic governance and management systems in HEIs. However, many institutions are not fully prepared to adopt modern management practices to address these challenges. They lack the motivation for using professional expertise and for transitioning to efficient management systems, leading to half-hearted attempts that fail to address critical issues such as performance accountability and financial planning. The absence of robust HR practices, data-driven decision-making and strategic planning complicates this transition. Resistance to change and the unique demands of higher education make it difficult for HEIs to adopt dynamic management approaches successfully.

Motivated human resources

In the mission of modernising and achieving good governance in HEIs, it is critical to have motivated human resources. However, challenges like inadequate career growth opportunities, lack of recognition, ad-hoc and short-term contracts, and rigid hierarchies hinder the much-needed motivation for success.

The most critical of them is a growing divide between permanent and ad-hoc employees. According to the PRS Legislative Research, there were around 34 per cent vacancies in faculty positions across centrally funded HEIs as of March 2023.

On the one hand, permanent employees enjoy job security and all other benefits but are yet seen wanting job satisfaction; on the other hand, ad-hoc employees suffer from exploitation, low pay, and unfair treatment despite their hard work. A common thread, however, is unhappiness, and strategic intervention is needed to create a more motivated and contented environment.

Permanent employees in public HEIs need intrinsic and extrinsic motivation for professional growth. The routine nature of responsibilities could also be contributing to professional stagnation. The culture in public universities often lacks flexibility and recognition for rewarding merit, causing a feeling of underappreciation.

Public HEIs often don’t distinguish between high-performing and underperforming permanent faculty/staff because of rigid salary structures, promotion policies based on seniority, and a lack of performance evaluation.

Meanwhile, ad-hoc or contractual employees face precarious working conditions, often under short-term contracts, with a constant fear of job loss.

Their salary is usually lower than that of permanent employees. Social benefits, such as medical health insurance, wellness programmes and paid leave, are also not on par with those of permanent staff.

Ad-hoc employees often handle workloads similar to or higher than those of permanent staff but without getting the same respect or recognition. They need clear career paths and professional development opportunities.

Public HEIs should balance job stability and accountability by introducing fair and transparent performance evaluation systems. For this, a robust merit-based system, financial and non-financial incentives, and continuous professional development programmes are needed. These measures will help employees stay engaged, motivated, and up-to-date with the latest trends.

Institutions should nurture ad-hoc employees by providing enhanced job security, fair compensation, and career progression opportunities to prevent exploitation and insecurity. Clear pathways to permanent employment, regularisation of long-term ad-hoc positions, and equal pay for equal work are crucial initiatives.

Happy employees provide better mentoring, support and overall services, which will improve the student’s learning experience.

The writer works at IGIDR. Views are personal