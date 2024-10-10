The passing of one of the greatest industrial titans, philanthropists, and former chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, marks the end of an era in India’s business landscape. His legacy stretches far beyond the corridors of corporate boardrooms, touching the lives of millions through his humanitarian initiatives. Known for his relentless pursuit of enterprise and altruism, Tata exemplified the power of compassionate leadership. While his contributions have had a global impact, his deep-rooted relationship with Assam, love for the people, and its culture stands as one of the more profound and personal connections in his vast legacy of philanthropy.

Tata’s bond with Assam was not simply transactional, guided by investments or corporate endeavours. It was, in fact, a relationship born out of mutual respect, admiration, and a shared vision of sustainable development. Over the decades, he played a pivotal role in catalysing transformative projects across the State, particularly in healthcare, employment generation, and technological advancement. As one of the few business magnates to actively invest in India’s north-eastern region, he took a leap of faith when others hesitated. His belief in the potential of Assam was not rooted solely in its untapped resources or strategic location but was anchored in his conviction that its people could drive the State’s progress if provided with the right opportunities.

Progressive vision

One of the earliest instances of this faith came in 2008, when Tata Consultancy Services became the first Indian IT company to invest in the North-East, establishing a learning centre at IIT Guwahati. This step was symbolic, as it represented a vote of confidence in Assam’s ability to integrate into the national IT sector, which was then concentrated in the southern and western parts of the country. The facility not only provided state-of-the-art infrastructure but also opened doors for young Assamese talents. In many ways, this was the beginning of Tata’s long-standing relationship with Assam, which would deepen in the years to come.

Perhaps the most significant impact Ratan Tata had on Assam can be seen in his efforts to improve healthcare in the State, mainly through the establishment of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in 2018. A joint venture between the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, the foundation focused on addressing the glaring gaps in cancer care in the region. By inaugurating seven cancer care hospitals, with three more in the pipeline, Tata ensured that the people of Assam would no longer have to travel to faraway cities to receive life-saving treatment.

His vision for cancer treatment in Assam was revolutionary. He understood that it was not just about building hospitals but about creating a healthcare ecosystem that included early detection, outreach programmes, and affordable treatment options. The Distributed Cancer Care Model, pioneered by Tata Trusts, aimed to make advanced cancer treatment available close to patients’ homes, thereby reducing both the financial and emotional burden on families. This model not only brought high-quality medical services to Assam but also set a benchmark for healthcare initiatives across India.

In addition, Tata’s foresight extended to employment generation and skill development, primarily for the State’s youth. In 2022, Tata Technologies, another arm of the Tata Group, entered into a 10-year agreement with the Assam government to upgrade the State’s 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 34 polytechnics into Centres of Excellence (CoEs). This initiative, entailing an investment of over ₹2,390 crore intended to bridge the skill gap in the region by providing young people with advanced technical training that would make them globally competitive. By transforming Assam’s ITIs into CoEs, Tata Technologies has ensured that the State’s youth have access to the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven job market, creating a ripple effect of growth and prosperity.

Furthermore, in February 2024, Assam took a potent step towards becoming a technological hub with the announcement of a ₹27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) near Guwahati. This project, supported by the Central government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, is set to produce 48 million chips daily for sectors ranging from automotive to telecom. The facility is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the local economy.

This endeavour underlines Tata’s vision for Assam’s future as a centre of innovation and industry. While India’s semiconductor manufacturing traditionally favoured the southern and western regions, Tata saw the potential in Assam and invested accordingly. By doing so, he has paved the way for the State to become a major player in the global semiconductor supply chain. As Tata himself stated, the establishment of this facility would not only put Assam on the global map but also create thousands of jobs for its youth, fulfilling his long-standing commitment to the State’s development.

Lasting legacy

In recognition of his contributions, Ratan Tata was awarded Assam’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Assam Baibhav’. This award, however, is more than just a recognition of his philanthropy; instead, it is a reflection of the strong association he shared with the State and its people. For Tata, Assam was not just another region to invest in, rather it was a place that he believed in, one whose potential he saw and nurtured.

Ratan Tata’s relationship with Assam was defined by faith and a shared vision of progress. His contributions to healthcare, employment, and technology have left an indelible mark on the State, and his legacy will continue to shape its future for generations to come. His demise is not just a loss for India, but a deeply personal loss for the people of Assam, who have lost one of their greatest advocates and well-wishers.

Deb is Chief Economist, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Government of Assam, and Jha is a student of Political Science and International Relations at Ashoka University