A year ago, there was much excitement over the setting up of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), which was supposed to fast-pace the resolution of legacy bad loans in the banking system. The government-sponsored asset reconstruction company (ARC) was expected to acquire bad loans worth ₹2-lakh crore, helping PSU banks wipe the slate clean ahead of a new lending cycle.

With India Debt Resolution Company Limited (IDRCL) managing the entity, banks were even expected to earn an upside from the turnaround of the acquired assets. A year later NARCL pretty much remains a non-starter.

One of the main impediments has been the lack of incentive for banks to transfer their dud loans to NARCL at currently quoted valuations. On all the 17 accounts identified by NARCL for resolution, banks have already provided for almost 100 per cent of the loan value going bad, in their books. Therefore, the financial implications of transferring these assets out of their books are negligible. If they must transfer these loans, they seek an upside to the valuation.

As with all ARCs, NARCL also follows the Swiss Challenge mechanism to acquire bad loans and uses the 15-85 rule for upfront payments. However, assets identified by NARCL haven’t evoked interest from the other ARCs. Therefore, if banks must hive them off to the state-owned entity for a better-looking balance-sheet, they may need to be offered a better valuation on these assets that what would normally be offered.

NARCL, however, is reluctant to sweeten the deal for banks. Being a public entity, it would be subject to questioning by vigilance departments including the Enforcement Directorate, if the valuation at which it acquires assets is inflated.

NARCL vs IBC

Strangely enough, the same considerations may be weighing on banks. They believe if that if these loans are transferred to NARCL at valuations that aren’t compelling, they could be questioned on why they preferred NARCL over other ARCs when the price offered on these loans wasn’t very different. What’s more, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code offers a more water-tight resolution route with little room for future questioning. The price discovery process is more transparent and this route is also turning favourable lately, in terms of realisation.

Hence, for NARCL to be effective, it may need to offer a more attractive bid price and perhaps add a component of gains flowing from the resolution. For this, NARCL may need to back-work on project viability.

To decide which assets to take over, NARCL also needs to dive deeper into the root cause of the loans going bad. Loans turn bad for two reasons — operational difficulties or wilful default where the promoter has siphoned money off the business.

The latter is a clear case of misappropriation of funds and, therefore, any attempt to resolve such loans would be throwing good money after bad.

But loans that turn bad due to operational issues do offer hope of recovery from a business turnaround.

NARCL needs to differentiate between the two. If it is a case of financial leakage or fraud, there is little that can be done to revive the entity. For those that have turned bad for operational reasons, it could consider an upfront element in the bid price, from the likely recoveries.

This would also help banks and NARCL justify the transfer if questions crop up in future.