How to help small businesses amidst Covid

Even as India rolled out a differentiated exit from the lockdown, signalling a change in its approach in combating the pandemic to save lives along with livelihoods, the public discourse is largely focussed on the next tranche of fiscal stimulus for faster recovery of the economy. Meanwhile, the RBI has proactively come out with a set of monetary measures to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial sector with a view to meeting credit needs of the stressed segments of the economy.

At this juncture, the issue of rescuing millions of unorganised enterprises, which account for bulk of the employment but are now on the brink of imminent collapse, has been rightly flagged. It is therefore imperative that we analyse to what extent the yet-to-be-announced fiscal stimulus measures 2.0 can help early revival of these enterprises.

The size of the informal sector

To begin with, let us look at the size and profile of this segment. As per the latest available Sixth Economic Census (EC) — conducted between January 2013-April 2014 — 58.5 million ‘establishments’ were found to be in operation, of which 34.8 million (59 per cent) were in the rural areas and 23.7 million (41 per cent) in urban areas. Around 41.97 million (72 per cent) were “own account establishments” — no hired workers — and nearly 90 per cent were private proprietary establishments. About 103.06 million persons — 78 per cent of the total 131.29 million employed — work in these proprietary establishments. While 96 per cent of these establishments employ less than six workers, the residual employ more than six, and rarely, 10 or more workers.

The overall picture emerging from the Sixth EC shows the economic landscape of India has an overwhelming presence of small proprietary businesses which employ, on an average, less than three workers. Over 80 per cent of these enterprises were found to be self-financed, and barely 2 per cent borrowed from financial institutions.

Thus, India’s informal sector is largely unregistered, most likely operating outside the tax regime and beyond the reach of formal financial sector — be it banks, NBFCs and MFIs to an extent. How then do we design and offer support to revive these enterprises?

Global and Indian scenarios

In this context, it would be useful to consider what kind of support is being extended to small businesses in other countries, where the pandemic has imposed severe economic costs and disrupted business continuity. In the US, all small businesses with 500 or fewer employees have been offered $659 billion of ‘forgivable’ loans in two tranches to help them cover payroll costs, mortgage interest and other fixed expenses under the ‘paycheck protection programme’ (PPP) at an interest rate of 1 per cent per annum. These loans qualify to be forgiven if two conditions are met: first, the loan is used for pre-defined expenses over a period of eight weeks; and second, the employee count as well as their compensation level is must be maintained. In the UK, small businesses are being offered 100 per cent government guaranteed loans up to £50,000 at an interest rate of 2.5 per cent. The Guardian reported on May 6 that 69,000 small businesses secured £2 billion in ‘bounce back loans’ within 24 hours of the scheme’s launch. Germany has extended 100 per cent guarantee for loans up to €5,00,0000 to small- and medium-sized companies having 50 or less employees.

However, these standard fiscal and monetary packages, mediated through banks, are unlikely to work effectively for the micro enterprises and small businesses operating in India’s informal and unorganised sector for at least for three reasons. First, as the Sixth EC has brought out, direct finance from financial institutions to these enterprises is extremely limited. Second, banks simply do not have the outreach and ‘institutional capacity’ to meet the credit needs. Third, banks would generally tend to treat these enterprises as being high credit risk, and be extremely reluctant to serve them.

Not surprisingly, therefore, liquidity support of ₹50,000 crore extended by the RBI under the TLTRO 2.0 for loans to micro enterprises through NBFCs and MFIs has not gained any traction. Instead of lending to credit-starved small businesses, banks have so far opted to park the surplus loanable funds of a record amount of ₹8.35 lakh crore (as on May 7) with the RBI, even though the reverse repo rate has been lowered. Furthermore, the government cannot even provide direct grants and wage subsidies to these entities, since we do not have an authentic database of these proprietary enterprises. Tax deferrals would not help them. Of course, the RBI has provided a second window of liquidity support to NABARD and SIDBI for lending to a subset of MFIs, to meet credit demand of small businesses.

However, it is estimated that hardly ₹8,000-10,000 crore would be available through this route, which would be grossly inadequate to serve millions of small businesses in the informal sector, which might witness large-scale bankruptcy and consequent loss of livelihoods in the absence of a robust, proactive ‘bounce back’ support scheme. In this context, we recommend a radically different, but operationally pragmatic and workable approach for bailing out this hugely critical business segment.

A ‘bounce back’ scheme

As enumerated above, conventional approaches may not work in an extraordinary situation. This is particularly true of the millions of informal household enterprises, which are commercially unattractive for the conventional lender. However, MFIs, non-profits, community-based organisations and maybe even cooperatives, could perhaps play a more inclusive role in partly quenching the financial resource requirements of this sector through a variety of ways, like financing them as individuals, JLGs, SHGs, federated entities etc.

Sa-Dhan data reveals that microloans outstanding from over 200 odd microlenders form a reasonable size of about ₹1 lakh crore. While the systemically important 20 MFIs (asset size of ₹500-plus crore) could source the liquidity funding under the TLTRO 2.0, for small-sized microlenders, this would be out of bounds due to the norms in vogue. Many of these NBFC microlenders are often fledgling, smaller-sized, unrated and face challenges in resource mobilisation.

Similarly, non-profits and community-based organisations would also be normally starved of (cheaper) resources to upscale their lending operations. So augmenting their resources for on-lending to tiny enterprises with average loan requirements of around ₹50,000 could serve as a lifesaver. Therefore, the present situation calls for a stimulus 2.0 package more directly focussed on this vulnerable segment.

While the government and the RBI may not prefer to deal with numerous smaller financial institutions and community organisations, they could leverage the support of RBI-approved SROs (self regulatory organisations) like Sa-Dhan and MFIN to channel these funds. These SROs, which have a reasonable understanding of the functioning, operations, code of conduct compliance, legal standing, governance standards etc of these institutions, and could do proper due diligence before releasing funds in stages, and serve as “pass through agencies” for these resources. A dedicated corpus of ₹20,000 crore may be created by the RBI to be parked in NABARD to field-test this approach.

However, the SROs would authorise releases from this corpus to eligible microlenders at a reasonable cost of 5-6 per cent with a condition to on-lend to unregistered microenterprises with operational costs not exceeding 6 per cent. These conditions can ensure receipt of much needed liquidity support for the informal enterprises at their doorstep at around 12 per cent. The SROs overseeing these operations could be incentivised with an administrative fee of 0.25 per cent of the liquidity resources repaid by the microlenders after 12-24 months.

Besides the low-cost lendable resources, support can be extended as a credit enhancement mechanism by the government by incentivising these microlenders with a adequate first-loss guarantee cover of say, upto 40 per cent, of the loan issued; a very higher guarantee or 100 per cent cover might serve as a moral hazard.

Any substantial scaling up of lending operations by small-sized NBFCs may warrant some regulatory relaxations in the adherence of CRAR norms. Indeed, tougher times call for bolder approaches. We do believe that these targeted measures are well within the capacity of the government and the RBI, which can significantly impact the lives and livelihoods of millions of the less visible, voiceless entrepreneurs in these hard times.

Mohapatra is currently Chairman Suran is a former Managing Director of NABFINS, a unit of NABARD. Views are personal