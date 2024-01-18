The Indian Super League (ISL), celebrating its decade-long existence, grapples with persistent refereeing issues that have sparked widespread criticism from clubs and coaches alike.

Recent controversies, such as East Bengal FC being denied two penalties against Odisha FC, have intensified calls for the introduction of VAR or VAR-lite systems to enhance the league’s standards.

Fans, coaches, and club management argue that embracing new technologies would not only address refereeing inconsistencies but also contribute to the development of emerging talent.

Despite the clamour for improvements, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken a restrictive approach by imposing fines on coaches who publicly criticise the refereeing system. Notably, Ivan Vukomanovic, head coach of Kerala Blasters FC, faced a ₹50,000 fine and a match ban for expressing concerns about the disproportionate influence of referees on this season’s outcomes. He said, “I see this year’s outcomes won’t be decided by teams or players, but by referees. Our system, technologies — we’ll deal with it.”

Promising developments

However, there are promising developments on the horizon. FIFA’s decision to enlist legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina to train Indian referees signifies a potential positive shift. Additionally, the AIFF has reached out to FIFA for participation in the trial of the ‘Additional Video Review System’. Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President, addressed refereeing concerns in a mid-season ‘Refereeing Review Meeting’, urging officials to be more accountable and rectify the recurring errors.

The stakes are high as the referee remains the ultimate decision-maker in football. Failure to address and elevate refereeing standards in Indian football could kill the spirit and progress of the sport in the country. The proposed interventions, including technological advancements and international training, offer glimpses of hope for a more refined and fair refereeing system in the evolving landscape of Indian football.