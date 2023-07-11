The urgent need to clean up India’s oceans and seas and establish a sustainable blue economy cannot be understated. India’s expansive coastline spanning over 7,500 km is vulnerable to climate change-induced sea-level rise and extreme weather events.

The health of India’s marine ecosystems is under strain due to pollution and habitat degradation. The State of India’s Environment (SoE) report estimates that about 20 per cent of the country’s coral reefs have been destroyed, primarily due to pollution and climate change. Overfishing is a major concern in Indian waters, jeopardising fish stocks and the livelihoods of coastal communities. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that around 60 per cent of fish stocks in the Indian Ocean are fully exploited, overexploited, or depleted.

India’s blue economy, estimated to be around $1 trillion, plays a significant role in the nation’s economic growth and livelihoods, as it encompasses a wide range of sectors such as fisheries, shipping, tourism, renewable energy, and more. As the nation grapples with the challenges of climate change, it is crucial to prioritise climate resilience and take bold steps towards mitigating the detrimental effects of ocean pollution. Central to this mission is a paradigm shift in mindset, particularly with regards to the disposal of plastics.

Mindset shift needed

The prevailing attitude of ‘throwing after use’, especially when it comes to plastics, poses a grave threat to our oceans and marine ecosystems. India is grappling with the impact of marine pollution, particularly plastic waste. According to a study by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), India generates approximately 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily, a significant portion of which finds its way into the oceans.

To address this issue, it is imperative that we foster a culture of waste separation at the source. Starting from childhood, we must instil in future generations the value of zero landfill usage, rapid conversion of waste into wealth, and harnessing landfill emissions to produce usable biogas. Only by attacking the problem at its roots can we transition into a circular economy paradigm.

To effectively combat ocean pollution, we must adopt a comprehensive approach that includes robust monitoring and measurement systems. Identifying and addressing the sources of pollution at their core is vital. While downstream actions, such as cleaning up waste, are commendable, upstream interventions hold even greater potential for long-term impact. Every individual residing near a water body bears a responsibility to effect significant change. The collective effort of each citizen’s commitment to altering their waste management practices will be instrumental in preserving our marine ecosystems.

While addressing the consequences of pollution is important, we must also proactively tackle the sources of contamination. By fostering innovation and encouraging research and development, we can create efficient waste management systems and promote responsible consumption practices. This will not only clean up our oceans but also stimulate economic growth and create new avenues for wealth generation.

Haribhakti is independent director on corporate boards, and Sridharan is author, policy researcher and corporate advisor