How we can prevent Covid-19 third wave in India

The country has battled two waves of Covid-19 so far and the next question is “Will there be a third wave of Corona in India?” More importantly, are we missing the signs of the coronavirus third wave? This seems to be a simple question, but the answers are complicated. There are many speculations about the occurrence of the third wave. Few portray that the third wave has already begun in India, and it will peak in another month or two. Epidemiologists have speculated that the third wave may not be that severe, and that depends on how people behave and how many strong variants are produced.

The third wave of Corona will happen but how badly it will affect us mostly depends on us. The development of variants will depend on the infectivity rate. The more the virus replicates, the higher are the chances for the emergence of variants. India is already seeing a surge in cases from the last one week, which is 40,000 per day, and this can go up to 1 lakh cases per day. As lockdown restrictions have been lifted, there is a surge in cases, which can lead to a third wave. Everyone should have an equal responsibility to prevent a third wave from hitting us badly.

What can we do to prevent the third wave of Corona in India?

Get your Covid-19 vaccination

Only 40 per cent of the population have been vaccinated with the first dose and 8 per cent with both doses. There is no point in delaying the doses unless medically advised to. One dose of vaccination at least is to be done because that gives partial protection. Getting affected by Covid-19 and not getting vaccinated will only increase the risk in the future.

There are chances of getting infected after vaccination, but it will not be severe. Many controversies have propped up that vaccines are not safe and there will be side effects, but vaccines are the best defence against a Covid-19 infection and will prevent a third wave of Corona In India. The more people get vaccinated the better are the chances to lower the infectivity rate.

Avoid travelling

Travelling increases the risk of infection. You get in contact with people outside your household and also there are chances of getting exposed to droplets. Avoid travelling as much as possible – make sure to prevent crowded places indoors or outdoors. There are chances to get infected even after vaccination, so staying safe and following safety protocol is important. Leave home when absolutely necessary. Just because the lockdown has been lifted, it does not mean that we can travel yet.

Opt to work from home

With restrictions lifted in some places, many offices are opening back for working hours. While offices are to be well ventilated, social distance is to be maintained and management should restrict the number of employees coming to office, it should still not be compulsory. Work for home should still be an option. Furthermore, companies should ensure all the employees are vaccinated and take steps to implement the same.

Abide by Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

Though the Covid-19 vaccination will protect you from getting a severe infection, people can still infect others, especially the vulnerable population. Make sure to keep these points in mind:

* Children above five years should also be encouraged to wear masks

* Maintaining social distancing of six feet distance while outside the household should always be followed

* Hand sanitization every 5-6 hours or wherever one goes out should be done

* Masks should be worn at all times outside the house

* Regular washing of used masks should be done, to prevent opportunistic infections

Do not forget the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. Even if a third wave of Corona in India occurs it will not be the end. Covid-19 can become an endemic, meaning cluster of cases that can happen throughout the year. Being cautious is important. If you are exhibiting any symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, consult with a general physician to prevent spreading the infection to vulnerable populations.