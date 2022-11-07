The recent tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, where more than 130 people including children lost their lives and many were injured, has shaken one and all. And why only the Morbi accident, innocent people have lost lives in many such accidents in the past — the collapse of the foot overbridge in Mumabi’s Shivajii Railway Terminus in 2019, the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata in 2018, and the bridge collapse in Darjeeling in 2011 are cases in point.

Instead of politicisation of the issue and finger pointing, can the Morbi incident be used as a turning point to bring a change in how we apply the criminal law to bring the offenders to justice in such accidents without delay?

In a criminal trial, the accused is presumed to be innocent and the prosecution carries the heavy burden of proving the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt, which is an arduous task.

But should this conventional approach of proving guilt be applied in such public accidents as well, where the facts speak for themselves about the negligence?

The doctrine of res ipsa loquitur (the thing speaks for itself) is entrenched in our law of torts, which imposes strict liability in cases of negligence. The maxim is described... “Where the thing is shown to be under the management of the defendant or his servants, and the accident is such as in the ordinary course of things does not happen if those who have the management use proper care, it affords reasonable evidence, in the absence of explanation by the defendants, that the accident arose from want of care.”

The principal function of the maxim is to prevent the injustice which would result if a plaintiff were compelled to prove the precise cause of the accident and the defendant responsible for it even when the facts bearing on these matters are at the outset unknown to him and often within the knowledge of the defendant.

The Morbi tragedy

This principle is used under the law of torts for awarding damages in cases of negligence, but should it not be applied in a situation like the Morbi tragedy to fasten criminal liability where the bridge was exclusively under the management of a private company chosen by the local administration? The accident would certainly not have happened in the ordinary course of things if those who had the management used proper care.

The fact is that the bridge was very old and required extra vigilance and caution, which was lacking as the bridge was opened after renovation and the footfalls on the date of the accident were far beyond its capacity. In public accidents like these the maxim res ipsa loquitur must be applied even in criminal law to ensure that the wheels of justice move swiftly without the prosecution carrying the heavy burden of proving guilt beyond all reasonable doubt and the accused enjoying the presumption of innocence.

There are provisions like Section 113 A (Presumption as to abetment of suicide by a married woman) and Section 113 B (Presumption as to dowry death) in the Evidence Act which raise a presumption against the accused to provide speedy justice to the victims.

Likewise, the maxim must apply to public accidents which tell their own story of gross negligence resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

The writer is Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Aligarh, UP. Views are personal