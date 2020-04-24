India must address hunger on a war footing

A dire warning issued by the United Nations that the cononavirus pandemic will push an ‘additional 130 million people’ to the brink of starvation is not only ominous but also timely.

New Delhi must take cognisance of the warning in the right spirit and act swiftly to ensure that the adverse economic and social effects of Covid-19 (and related lockdown) are minimised.

A section of the population that is at risk of starvation and worsening hidden hunger is the migrant labour. Small and marginal farmers too are at a similar risk as rural incomes have not risen markedly in the last two years, despite announcement of higher minimum support price and procurement in some cases. Crop prices have remained depressed, often below the specified MSP.

While national lockdown was an inevitable decision to contain the spread of the disease, it surely impacted several labour-intensive activities such as agriculture and construction. As we all know, soon after the announcement of national lockdown, tens of thousands of migrant workers in different parts of the country began to head for their home towns as there was no assurance of food and shelter at the place of work.

Operational issues

On March 26, the government was quick to announce free ration of five kilograms of rice or wheat per individual and one kilogram of pulses per vulnerable family per month for three months. This is in addition to the various welfare programmes including highly subsidised foodgrain supplies. Some 800 million are expected to benefit.

However, operational issues have delayed delivery of free rations in many regions.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that it was by mid-April that distribution of the free ration began. In other words, those facing reverse migration had to fend for themselves for several days.

While on this, we cannot overlook other challenges. The existing nutrition status of the country leaves much to be desired. According to the UN, the world already has about 820 million chronically hungry persons which include a not-so-insignificant number in India. The economic devastation caused by the pandemic (loss of jobs and incomes, inadequate healthcare and an uncertain future) is sure to exacerbate the existing challenge.

It is critical that relief and rehabilitation including food delivery is undertaken on a war footing. Fortunately, the country is currently nursing humongous quantities of rice and wheat estimated at over 50 million tonnes. In addition, a third of the 100 million tonnes of wheat crop will be procured in the next 6-8 weeks. So, availability of foodgrains is no issue. The challenge is timely delivery to the needy.

Pulses consumption

Indeed, there is a case for doubling the quantity of pulse to two kilograms per family per month for three months.

This will translate to a maximum of one million tonnes over a three-month period.

Supply of two kilograms of pulses will deliver multiple benefits including advancing nutrition security (pulses provide the most economical vegetable protein) and utilisation of large buffer stocks with State agencies.

In addition to free ration of foodgrains and pulses, supply of cooking oil (one kilogram per family per month) may also be considered. It is necessary that the consumption of the three essential food items (rice or wheat, pulses and cooking oil) is boosted among the vulnerable sections of the population.

Admittedly, it will come at a great cost; but equally importantly, there is a humanitarian challenge confronting the country that we cannot ignore.

It is the sovereign duty of the government to ensure no one in this country goes hungry. In this fight against hunger, the State governments have to rise to the occasion and play an active role in mitigating the challenges of the rural population and migrant workers.

It is critical the Centre and the States act in unison to revive agriculture-related activities with appropriate checks and balances. The coming weeks and months are likely to be challenging for the country.

The aim should be to not only avert a disaster but also mitigate the hardship as much as humanly possible and prevent any chance of social unrest.

The writer is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist. Views are personal