The long haul

There can be no mistaking the Centre’s resolve to restore Indian Railways to its earlier role of being India’s primary carrier of goods and people. It has decided to seriously raise investment in Railways, notwithstanding its wobbly finances — no doubt with an eye on the benefits in terms of fuel and logistics efficiencies. The Budget 2022-23 keeps up the capex momentum of the last seven years with a view to ensuring that the Railways develops the capacity to carry 45 per cent of the freight traffic, against 26-27 per cent at present. In capacity terms, it would mean close to quadrupling the existing freight carrying capacity of 1,200 million tonnes. Hence, as the Economic Survey 2021-22 points out, an annual average capital expenditure of ₹45,980 crore in 2009-14 increased to ₹99,178 crore in the 2014-19 period, with an even bigger leap in the subsequent years. The capex in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 was ₹1.48 lakh crore, ₹1.55 lakh crore and ₹2.15 lakh crore (revised estimates), respectively. It has now been ramped up to ₹2.46 lakh crore for 2022-23, with 64 per cent of this or ₹1.37 lakh crore expected to come by way of Budgetary support. As a proportion of total capital spending, Budgetary support has been raised from a level of 50 per cent in recent years. The rest of the capex is raised through market borrowings, as the Railways’ annual revenues through passenger and freight (₹2 lakh crore in 2021-22, and pegged at ₹2.4 lakh crore in 2022-23) are wholly used up to meet operational expenses of the same level (the operating ratio of 96.98 of expenses to revenues, slated for 2022-23, is likely to be an underestimate).

However, there is the disturbing question of the interest burden on both the Railways and the Exchequer, particularly if the projects do not yield the expected rate of return. Analysts expect the interest burden to exceed ₹50,000 crore in a matter of three or four years. Hence, it is worth gauging whether the expected return on projects implemented five or six years ago are being realised, particularly those with low gestation periods such as line-doubling. The Railways must be subjected to greater financial scrutiny, as capex spent inefficiently will create a debt trap for both the Railways and the Exchequer. That said, the ambition to ready 400 Vande Bharat trains in three years, is to be welcomed even if it amounts to ₹60,000 crore. It makes more sense than pushing high speed trains or hyperloop projects at this stage. These trains will make travel viable compared with air for 1,000 km distances. Besides, the employment and know-how generated will be considerable.

To meet salary and pension liabilities, revenue through passengers and freight have to be raised by rationalising tariffs. The proportion of these costs need to be brought down to below 50 per cent of operational expenses in the next few years, against about 70 per cent now. The Centre must improve Railways’ accountability as it prepares the organisation for the long haul.