India’s tourism, hospitality sectors need a Covid bailout

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
We are at war. The Covid pandemic is not regional or limiting. No government or corporate has a business continuity planning adequate enough to fight its egalitarian reach, increasing intensity and black swan impact.
The economy runs on the four wheels of demand, supply, capital and labour. Covid has sucked out demand, obliterated supply, forced capital into protection and left labour facing unemployment. We are staring at the four-wheeled car being transformed into a bicycle.
In the US, 22 million people have filed for unemployment benefits the past four weeks. This scourge equals the 22 million jobs that the US had created in the last decade.
The US government has stepped in to support its industry with a $2.2-trillion package. Delta’s $5.4-billion bailout — including a $1.6-billion soft loan — South West’s $3.2-billion rescue and Jet Blue’s $936-million bailout are testament to its sagacity. The US Senate has further this week passed a $484-billion package to aid small businesses. Similarly, the UK’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme allows companies to apply for a grant covering 80 per cent of employee wages as a necessary step to protect its economy.
India has been struggling to find jobs for a million citizens every month at a 6.5 per cent GDP. GDP forecasts for the country now range from 1.9 per cent by the IMF to -0.5 per cent by Nomura.
The tourism, hospitality, restaurant, entertainment and aviation sector accounts for 10 per cent of India’s GDP. It is running on depleted oxygen and would be on the ventilator soon if not resuscitated fast.
India needs a $25-billion rescue fund to protect the 50 million jobs and 250 million dependents on the sector. This could be structured as a 30 per cent grant over the next 4 quarters and a linked 70 per cent loan (Libor+1-2 per cent) over the subsequent four quarters with a two-year moratorium and five-year payback with future warrants for the government to acquire equity in such companies. At 0.9 per cent of the GDP, this is an essential pill to swallow to avoid the nightmare of quarter of a billion Indians left to fend for themselves.
At least one-fourth of corporate travel will disappear. Foreign travellers and MICE will contribute single-digit volumes, weddings will provide some succour. Domestic travel would halve as the consumer wallet shrinks and shifts to savings. Today’s hospitality volumes would drop 50 per cent.
Efficient properties have 30 per cent fixed costs, others up to 50 per cent. Efficient operators will see single digit to zero EBITDA, others would be in the red.
Hospitality has to restructure and re-purpose — co-living, student housing, senior living, serviced residences, short lease offices etc. Must be looked at to serve varied asset classes.
Lease rents need to be negotiated as variable to revenue/EBITDA. Technology — chatbots, self-service kiosks, facial recognition etc — has to deployed as labour arbitrage. Workforce has to be enhanced by multi-skilling and co-opting the gig economy. Energy, water, waste and distribution are costs to chisel.
We need a ‘Bharat Darshan’ campaign to encourage Indians to travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat initiative and his fore-sighted call-out of tourism as one of the five key pillars of nation-building needs to get into school curriculum.
Junior school students need to be taught hygiene and environment protection. High school students need an appreciation tour of the values enshrined in our national temples from Sabarmati to Sriharikota to the Statue of Unity. This will also boost domestic travel and create jobs locally for guides and teachers in tourism and hygiene.
The Covid war is a clarion call for India to protect its industry and people. Are we ready for a fight?
The writer is member, CII National Committee on Tourism, and MD&CEO, Hamstede Living
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...