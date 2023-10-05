The Gram Panchayats (GPs) are envisaged to play a crucial role in the localisation of SDGs through formulation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). These plans are expected to be inclusive, focusing on SDG based interventions.

The GPs are expected to have closer links with the local community. As they are elected representatives they are supposed to be more accountable to the people. However, corruption and other unethical practices have made GPs inefficient.

The GPs often have very little incentive to conduct their operations in an ethical manner.

There were reports of GPs siphoning off funds meant for pandemic relief. But most of the corrupt officials got away, which may incentivise them to continue behaving in an unethical manner.

Caste based discrimination is quite frequent in GPs.

Making GP ethical

Focusing on ethical training of GPs can be a way to address the corruption and inefficiency. There is ample research to suggest that training on ethics helps organisations and individuals to develop “ethical scripting”. This triggers decisions that are morally sound and not harmful to others. Ethical capabilities imply abilities to recognise ethical dilemmas and application of different decision-making models.

The GPs can be trained to conduct ethically by following three mechanisms. The first one is about developing “moral reminders”. Developing a moral code of conduct is an example of moral reminders. GPs can develop the practice of referring to the moral code of conduct while taking any decision to check any deviation from the code. The second mechanism is about visibility while in action.

The community needs to ensure that GPs’ actions are visible to stakeholders. This visibility will ensure transparency and accountability of GPs towards the community. The third mechanism is developing clear guidelines about ethical and unethical practices. Clear rules of “do’s and don’ts” would remove ambiguity and would likely reinforce ethical conduct.

The Gram Pradhan can influence ethics in two ways — first, through his/her own ethical behaviour and second, through setting up system and processes that can regulate the behaviour of others. The panchayat representation at state, district, and village level should emphasise on promoting good conduct of panchayat leaders.

The community needs to be made aware of the ethical/unethical conduct of their representatives. There should be training programs organized for the Panchayats on ethical leadership and leaders should be encouraged to do regular audits of their code of conduct.

Promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions is the thrust of SDG 16. To create fair and strong institutions, the focus must be on ethical conduct of institutions. For GPs to be ethical, the policy must provide guidance on ethical behaviour, stress on disclosure and transparency, and focus on enforcement. Without a strong administrative and political commitment, it will be a challenge to make GPs ethical and eventually the “localization of SDGs” will remain as another fancy jargon in the policy making circle.

The writer is Faculty Member, IRMA