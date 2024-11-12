The government’s internship programme, in collaboration with industry, is a significant and timely step towards tapping into the country’s demographic dividend.

However, the true potential of India’s youthful workforce can only be unlocked if we address the most critical issue — the growing mismatch between skills of graduating students and those needed by industry.

Despite the optimism surrounding India’s potential to become the world’s third-largest economy, many industries today struggle with a skill gap that affects productivity, and end up trying to solve today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions.

It is in this context of skills gap, that the government’s internship scheme assumes significance. The government’s initiative to partner with industry to up-skill India’s youth is both bold and necessary.

The findings from the various surveys and case studies must be used to tweak the scheme and enhance its efficacy.

It is felt that the success of the scheme in achieving continual mass empowerment and realising the demographic dividend hinges on the following factors:

(i) Aligning internships with industry needs: Internships must be closely aligned with the ever-evolving demands of the industry. In a world that is constantly changing internship programmes must be regularly updated to stay relevant.

The success of the scheme depends not just on the number of internships, but on their quality— mentorship, hands-on experience, and exposure to real-world challenges that must be at the core of these opportunities.

Hence role of industry mentors in advising on curriculum design, hand-holding and efficacy evaluation of internship programmes is critical to the success of the internship programme.

(ii) Reaching rural and underprivileged areas: For this programme to be effective and impactful, it cannot be limited to urban areas. The reach of internships must extend to rural and underprivileged regions, where youth often face greater barriers to accessing quality career opportunities. Raising awareness about the available opportunities in these areas is crucial.

A strong awareness campaign can encourage more young people, especially in smaller towns and villages to participate.

(iii) Building strong industry-academia partnerships: To ensure that internships are meaningful and relevant, the government, educational institutions, and industry must collaborate closely. Educational curricula should reflect the real-time needs of the industry, and internships should serve as a practical extension of that learning.

It’s also vital to set up a feedback loop between interns and employers, allowing the programme to evolve in response to challenges and changing trends.

(iv) Fostering soft skills development: While technical expertise is crucial, soft skills are equally important. In an increasingly automated world, employees still need creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence to innovate and solve complex problems.

With increasing technology adoption by all competitor companies, the cutting edge over the competitor will come from ideas, dreams, critical thinking of the employees strongly driven by soft skill competencies.

Internships should incorporate these competencies alongside technical training, preparing youth not just for jobs, but for leadership roles too.

(v) Regular evaluation and tracking career progress: The internship programme must be evaluated regularly to assess its impact and effectiveness. This data-driven approach will allow for continuous improvements, ensuring that the internship initiative remains dynamic and relevant. In conclusion, addressing these concerns is crucial if the internship scheme is to meet its full potential.

The writer is Professor of Management, NMIMS University. Views expressed are personal