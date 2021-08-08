Is the dream of running private trains going off-track?

Indian Railways (IR) launched an ambitious plan to privatise 5 per cent of Mail/Express trains, 109 OD (Origin-Destination) pairs in 12 clusters.

The objectives were — induction of modern technology, reduced maintenance, improved travel-time and enhanced safety besides world-class travel experience. It also sought to bridge the demand-supply deficit in the passenger sector and facilitate private investment of approximately ₹30,000 crore.

The PPP project is a sound step given the dire straits that the Railways’ is in. Its operating ratio (OR), which has been kept below 100 by statistical jugglery in last two fiscals, is a measure of operational efficiency. It is working expenses divided by gross earnings which on apple-to-apple comparison is a dismal 125 per cent; the situation is so bad that the contribution made to pension fund (PF) has been brought to nearly zero, meeting the burden from borrowings and extra budgetary support.

The Railways is hard-pressed to invest in new projects. A project in PPP mode could benefit both the Railways and private investors.

It proposes a concession period of 35 years with a PTO (passenger train operator). A PTO would induct a new train, pay fixed haulage charges for use of fixed infrastructure, electricity and crew and share revenue with the Railways to be quoted in the bid. The PTO would have to ensure 95 per cent punctuality, reliability and superior on-board services like cleanliness and catering. The PTO’s train would require to clear tests to validate it before introduction. Maintenance of trains would be done by the PTOs for which they would need to create facilities.

The Railways stood to gain with more revenues without investments, PTOs would make profits and passengers would get better travel experience. The project would not hit the common man because it envisages only air-conditioned trains for which travellers would be willing to pay more. The only question was whether investors would be attracted.

Improvement in punctuality is predicated on PTOs deploying modern high power trains, but the infrastructural upgrade by the Railways to support higher speeds is uncertain..

Progress has been slow and bids have been received only for three clusters — in one cluster only the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and in two clusters IRCTC and a half-hearted private player quoting a meagre 1 per cent revenue share.

IRCTC is poised to bag all these clusters. The Railways has bravely stated that investment of ₹7,200 crore had been proposed but it would not be PPP by any standard. IRCTC, a listed company but owned by the government, may mobilise the required funding but as a major shareholder, the Railways runs the risk of a failed project and a devalued equity-holding.

The blame for lack of interest in this premium segment of travel must lie squarely with the Railways. Ever since qualified companies were invited to submit RFPs (request for proposals), prospective bidders had been asking for more time.

Submission of a viable bid would involve financing plan, train selection and commercial analysis to decide the percentage of revenue-share.

No risk for Railways

For economies of scale, a bidder must bid for at least three clusters and commercial analysis of each would require a month. It also needed to hold dialogues with manufacturers of trains. But the request to extend the closing of bid to September went unheeded; extension was eventually given from January to July 23, which failed to provide any comfort to the bidders.

The model had no risk for the Railways, whereas a bidder had to contend with high investment and operational risks. The Railways’ help to make the project as risk-averse as possible was a sine qua non. But gaps remained between what the prospective bidders wished and what the Railways was willing to concede.

Absence of independent regulator: Multiple issues like punctuality, service, accidents, etc., and penalties would arise, but with all infrastructure and operating staff controlled by the Railways, can the PTOs be expected to place their trust in the proposed Independent Engineer without any regulatory or adjudicatory authority?

A novel PPP contract should not be unwieldy; a 24-year contract would be more reasonable.

The other areas that need change are: Lack of freedom to choose timings of trains as well the origin/destination within a city. The exit clauses and penalties needed tweaking as a PTO would dread an exit with no possibility of salvaging its investment in trains.

The indexing of haulage charges needed to be relaxed as it would exceed the likely increase in fares. The charges themselves should be telescopic with distance covered.

The Railways should address the concerns of the bidders for the remaining clusters. It is a good initiative for the country and should not be allowed to derail due to cussed babudom in the Railways.

The writer is an Independent Consultant and former GM, Integral Coach Factory