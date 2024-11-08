In ways more than one, there is all round relief in America that November 5 is out of the way and Donald Trump will be the next President. The final tally awaits the results from Nevada and Arizona but with 291 electoral votes, Trump is way ahead.

Add to this the President-elect’s phone has been ringing. Whether it is the Vice President Kamala Harris conceding the election or a congratulatory call from the President Joe Biden along with an invitation to visit the White House, the message that has gone out is that not all civility in the elections process has been lost, after all. It was briefly shoved aside in 2020.

Emotions are still high on both sides but for different reasons. But the campaigns have started the political post mortem that usually comes with an anticipated cliffhanger. The Democrats are simply awed that the incoming 47th President could have pulled it off in the midst of misinformation and vitriol.

Others still within the Democratic party are amazed that they could not read the signals carefully enough to wade through the noise. Amazing still is the fact that Trump came away unscathed by race, gender doubts that were thrown his way. For instance the Latino community backed Trump in a strong fashion throwing to winds apprehensions of mass deportations or characterizations by surrogates.

The same could be said of the President-elect’s showing with women, African Americans or the Asian community.

Blue wall states

Where were all those segments of voters who were supposed to make the difference in the seven battleground states? Trump bulldozed his way through the so-called blue wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin; and when the counting is over he could end up sealing all seven swing states, something that Biden did with the exception of North Carolina in 2020.

It will take time to make a definitive statement on how Arab Americans, Jewish, Hispanic (including Puerto Rican), Asian voters signalled their preferences.

Blame game

The finger pointing exercise has begun. In the immediate context of 2024 election, one perception is that Harris had only three months to prepare and that President Biden should not have waited until he faltered in the June debate.

But by and large the feeling is slowly sinking within Democrats that perhaps it is time for a real soul searching that gets to the depth and direction of a party that may have lost its way. One argument has been that the party does not have a “real” leader; and the other being that the ideology has shifted too far left that it is no longer center-right as it should be.

Trump as a messenger may not be what the Grand Old Party needs; but his crudely crafted messages were strong enough to take control of the White House, Senate and perhaps even retain the majority in the House of Representatives.

James Carville, the Democratic strategist who scripted President Bill Clinton’s journey with the slogan ‘It’s the Economy, Stupid’, has not been forgotten. The bottom line this time has been the Economy, something that the Harris campaign failed to read properly in the midst of the din on mass deportations, abortion, values and future of democracy.

Washington is slowly shifting gears — from a raucous campaign season to the transition on January 20, 2025. The President elect is said to be fully immersed in the process and so is the media. The general thinking is that Trump would certainly have his way in an administration that fully reflects his thinking and promises. And heading that list of pledges is mass deportation starting on Day One even if Trump is being reminded of the negative implications on the economy.

The writer is a senior journalist who has reported from Washington DC on North America and United Nations

