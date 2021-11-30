Karnataka govt must be a ‘sport’

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Bengaluru has been a front runner in the development and growth of gaming industry. The Karnataka High Court is set to hear a clutch of petitions challenging the State Government’s decision to ban all online gaming where cash prizes are involved. The ban has forced online gaming platforms to restrict access to paid contestants across all players in Karnataka. Following an FIR against its founders, the well-known fantasy gaming app Dream 11 had to follow suit.
Similar laws have been enacted in other States and the respective courts have repeatedly struck them down, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Bengaluru hosts many gaming companies providing employment. Gaming also supports an ecosystem of other industries such as animation, design, game development, VFX & graphics, and audio-visual content creation in several genres. These companies are potentially moving out of the State to continue their business.
A recent survey showed that 80 per cent of the respondents believed the image of Bengaluru as a startup hub would take a hit because of this ban.
Karnataka gamers will also lose out on the chance to win rewards for their gaming skills by participating in paid online gaming contests and tournaments.
If Indian game developers and studios can flourish through an enabling regulatory atmosphere, we could very well dream of the day when a game ‘Made in India’ will feature at the Asiad, or Olympics!
The gaming studios in Karnataka, which have over the years made games enjoyed by Indians and global gamers, are losing brand salience and would lose massive revenues as a result of this ban.
The policymakers should factor in the investment and employment potential when they decide on the future of the industry .
The writer is Vice-Chairman - CII National Media & Entertainment Committee. Views expressed are personal
