Karnataka is no stranger to innovation. The State has topped India’s Innovation Index for three consecutive years, in turn, propelling the country’s surge through the rankings on the Global Innovation Index (GII). Karnataka’s contribution cannot be overstated in vaulting India to the 40th rank on GII in 2023 from the 81st position in 2015.

The State is a trailblazer in the transformation of India’s technological makeup. From creating a dedicated industrial development policy, and growth of the IT/BT sector, to nurturing start-ups and encouraging the ‘electric vehicle’ sector, it has led by example in building a business-conducive environment. The Bengaluru Tech Summit, launched in 1998, was the first of its kind that accelerated the State capital’s transformation into Asia’s Silicon Valley.

Continuing to devise innovative strategies, the Karnataka government has initiated several pioneering measures to sustain industrial growth. These include the recently concluded first-of-its-kind delegation visit from the Department of Industries to the US. During the course of the trip, the delegation met representatives of technology, semiconductor, electric vehicles, aerospace and healthcare giants in the US, apprising them of investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Reinvented avatar

The Strategic Investment Committee under the ambit of the Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) is another example of out-of-the-box thinking on the part of the government, as it looks to enhance the State’s reputation as an investment hub. In its reinvented avatar, IKF will gain from the participation of stalwarts across the industrial sector, including core manufacturing businesses.

From head honchos of some of the world’s largest conglomerates to new-age entrepreneurs, the forum is reflective of the holistic approach the State is eager to adopt to attract investment.

With its eyes set on its apex position in the pioneering technology sector in Asia, the government has a plan that ensures Karnataka stays ahead of others in core manufacturing.

Over the last five years, Karnataka’s industrial sector CAGR stood at 6.1 per cent, hinting at growth prospects in this segment. To address this, the government has constituted a nine-sector vision group — textiles, pharmaceuticals, defence, machine tools, ESDM, automotive/electrical vehicles, core manufacturing, emerging technologies, Industry 5.0, and green energy — to drive pan-sector development.

In this regard, companies of various sectors including technology, energy and electronics have signed MoUs pledging investment of close to ₹60,000 crore. These initiatives hold the potential to generate 30,000 jobs in Karnataka. These vision groups will also be responsible for taking forward the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative to exploit promising opportunities in other districts of Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban accounts for more than a third of the State’s GDP (35.6 per cent) followed by Dakshina Kannada (5.7 per cent) and Belagavi (4.2per cent). The vision groups will look to narrow this economic gulf between Urban Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka going ahead.

For this, Yadgir and Raichuru districts have been chosen to attract investment in pharmaceutical and textile industries respectively, while the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad have been identified for FMCG, consumer electronics, and electronic equipment manufacturing clusters. Belagavi, a hub for forging and auto components manufacturing could attract overseas investments.

These sectors being employee-intensive can also lead to the government achieving its target of job creation. For this, the government is working with the Karnataka Skill Development Council to upskill youngsters across the State. With these initiatives, Karnataka is moving towards promising sustained industrial growth fuelled by inclusive investment.

The writer is Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka