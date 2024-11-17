By the end of 2023, Kerala’s start-up ecosystem had grown to an impressive $7 billion, as highlighted by the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. With ambitious plans to launch 15,000 start-ups and generate 200,000 jobs by 2027, Kerala is making bold strides toward global recognition. Cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode are now recognised by Nasscom as key start-up destinations.

Kerala’s high-quality talent pool and cutting-edge solutions exported from the State give the people working here the skills and exposure to launch their own tech ventures.

Kerala boasts a unique advantage with its compact geography, allowing for a well-distributed IT ecosystem. Although IT initiatives began in Thiruvananthapuram, the sector has expanded to include significant developments in Kochi, Kozhikode, and other regions such as Koratty.

What sets Kerala apart is its interconnected cities, making it one cohesive tech ecosystem rather than isolated hubs — professionals and entrepreneurs thus have easy access to resources and networking opportunities. Additionally, these developments are concentrated within government-set campuses, creating protected ecosystems. In other states, private tech buildings are more common.

Kerala’s rise as a tech-driven innovation hub is deeply rooted in its wealth of skilled talent. Over 35,000 engineering graduates emerge each year, supplying a steady stream of talent to the state’s thriving IT and tech sectors.

Strong collaboration

There is a strong collaboration between talent and institutions, with engineering institutions fostering innovation hubs and promoting entrepreneurship. Initiatives that connect students with the industry through internships create a talent pool that is industry-ready upon graduation. This synergy contributes to a vibrant start-up ecosystem, especially in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, which have made significant strides in biosciences and space technology, demonstrating that innovation in Kerala extends beyond IT.

Programmes like the Kerala Government’s Startup Mission, which recently announced a $180 million Emerging Technology Hub in Thiruvananthapuram, aim to harness this talent and transform the State into a leading deep tech centre.

With the State allocating 1 per cent of its annual budget to entrepreneurship development, Kerala’s long-term commitment is clear.

Kerala’s robust infrastructure has been a key driver in attracting investments from top-tier venture capitalists. With four international airports, two major ports, and a network of seven intermediate and 12 minor ports, Kerala offers seamless access to key global markets. Its proximity to the Middle East and strategic logistics capabilities makes it an ideal hub for companies looking to establish a strong regional presence.

The writer is Co-founder and CTO, Experion Technologies