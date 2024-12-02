Leadership, especially in business, is a much-misunderstood concept. It often sounds like a goal rather than an ever-evolving journey of self-teaching and learning. A great leader inspires and motivates, bringing teams towards shared success. While this might seem like a goal, the path to it— honing skills, adapting to change, and fostering growth — defines true leadership. It’s a journey where each step brings fresh insights, evolving perspectives, and a deeper understanding of what it means to lead.

To keep pace with rapid changes, leaders must cultivate what Harvard Business Review calls “contextual intelligence” — the ability to adapt leadership approaches to specific circumstances. This is why effective leaders are perpetual learners, constantly reading, listening, engaging in conversations, observing, and absorbing new insights.

In my three-decade leadership journey, I’ve learned that building leaders is both an art and a science. As we focus on nurturing senior leadership within organisations, the ‘art’— the intuitive, human-centred approach — often takes precedence over the ‘science.’

Left brain vs right brain

So, then, what is the art of good leadership? It lies in harmonising intuition with the method, blending insight with metrics, and balancing flexibility with order — the interplay of the left and right brain. Today, it goes beyond IQ and EQ. In a world of mounting uncertainties, SQ² (Spiritual and Social Quotient) and AQ (Adversity Quotient) are vital skills for future leaders.

Another vital art of leadership lies in knowing what to ignore and what to prioritise. The courage to ignore short-term ups and downs to focus on the big picture is not only an art but can also be a key motivator for employees. Critiquing an employee for a small error while overlooking broader accomplishments can foster a feeling of ‘thanklessness’ in the workplace and stifles innovation, prompting a fixation on maintaining the status quo. But leadership is not about rank; that’s authority. The art lies in knowing the difference.

Even as business school academics and researchers remain wrapped up in the importance of honing one’s skills by addressing one’s weaknesses, in my experience, focusing and growing on the individual’s strengths helps improve the weaker areas as well. A company is not about the leader; it starts with the leader. A leader’s job is to build winning teams, just like in cricket or football — where each player is assigned a role based on their strengths. The best defender may not excel as a forward, or a bowler may lack as a batter. A good captain knows how to leverage each player’s strength to lead the team to victory.

Leaders aren’t made in a day; they’re developed over time, with intentional growth at every level — from entry-level trainees to board members. Effective leadership demands structured, long-term training to handle increasingly complex responsibilities. Expecting a seamless transition into a CXO role without foundational development is unrealistic.

Leadership isn’t about how high you climb but how many others you lift along the way. A great leader builds more leaders, leading by example with an approach that goes beyond metrics. It’s about having the courage to take risks on people, to believe in their potential, and to co-create a shared vision.

Striking a fine balance between resolve and humility, leadership is ultimately the art of unlocking the collective genius.

The writer is Founder Chairman of AM International, Singapore with operative companies like SPIC, Manali Petro, TPL and Greenstar Fertilizers. Views are personal