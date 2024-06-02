It’s taken 50 years for people affected by the infected blood scandal in the UK, to see light at the end a long and painful tunnel.

Late last month, an inquiry report into this case was submitted, and it did not hold back on calling out those who should’ve acted swiftly and put patient safety first.

Between 1970 and 1998, many patients who received blood or blood products, died, suffered or continue to suffer, the report said. “This was not as a direct result of the underlying condition or illness that took them to the NHS in the first place, but as a result of the treatment itself,” it added.

The report noted, “more than 3,000 deaths are attributable to infected blood and blood products. Around 380 children with bleeding disorders were infected with HIV, a third of the 1,250 people with bleeding disorders infected with HIV, with the majority also being coinfected with Hepatitis C and some with Hepatitis B and other infections as well. Three quarters of those with bleeding disorders who were infected with HIV have died. Between 80 and possibly up to about 100 people were infected with HIV through transfusions. About 85% of those have died.”

Tragically, the affected included those getting blood transfusions for reasons varying from child-birth and surgery to thalassemia, sickle disease, leukaemia and tissue transfer, the report notes.

Systemic wrongs

Pointing out the wrongs done at “individual, collective and systemic levels”, the report identified missteps from authorities, including not stopping the use of imported blood products (from dubious sources), despite warnings from different quarters. And importantly, it outlines how authorities can navigate the risk-benefit analysis in public health, calling for greater communication and transparency, besides insisting (not encouraging) on greater reporting of medical concerns.

The UK Prime Minister has apologized for the “decades-long moral failure at the heart of our national life,” according to UK media reports. The focus is also on compensation to those affected.

There’s something to be said for Brian Langstaff’s inquiry and comprehensive report pointing out lapses; the Government’s apology; and focus on compensation. All three actions were required for those harmed (for no fault of theirs), to not feel left behind by the State. And that’s true not just for the UK, but any country including India.

Public life here is strewn with incidents that need honest inquiries, speedy redressal and tough action, to prevent similar incidents from recurring. Recently deaths have been reported from falling billboards, speeding cars, gaming zone and hospital fires – none unfamiliar incidents to an average citizen. But all in need of some strong and honest action.