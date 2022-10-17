Rupee under pressure

This refers to the recent statement of the Finance Minister: “Rupee not sliding, dollar strengthening.”

There is merit in her statement in the sense that the recent fluctuations in the exchange rate between the rupee and the dollar is on account of the sustained increase in interest rates by the US Fed.

With more rate hikes in the offing, it is bound to put further pressure on exchange rates of emerging market economies.

There is also a structural issue which India faces in terms of its over reliance on forex assets (read dollar). With about 75 per cent investment being in dollar-denominated securities, dollar appreciation is bound to lead to revaluation and exchange rate losses. Internationalisation of the rupee in trade needs to be pursued with full vigour. India also needs to be an export powerhouse, providing stability to reverse the trend

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Digital banking push

This refers to ‘Take digital banking to all people’ (October 17). This is a welcome goal, but digital banking service can be utilised only when the use of smartphones becomes widespread.

But how many people can afford smartphones? Propagating ‘digital banking units’ when customers don’t have basic equipment may not yield the desired results .

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

UK’s economic woes

Rather than unleash pragmatic economic measures to lift the British economy from its present quagmire, Prime Minister Liz Truss has embarked upon policies that now seem to be exacerbating its economic woes.

It should be noted here that the deposed Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget with a thrust on enhanced government spending largely based on large tax cuts did not inspire confidence among both investors and people alike, even as he robustly defended it until he was shown the door. While Truss has rolled back a slew of her contentious economic measures, the severity of the cost of living crisis that the UK economy is finding itself in now warrants her to usher in a policy framework that would ensure fiscal sustainability and preserve macroeconomic stability.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Big B still sells

This refers to ‘Big B: Bollywood’s brand badshah’ (October 17). Brand owners’ abiding faith in Amitabh Bachchan’s ability to promote their brands is astounding. He appears virtually on every popular TV channel and yet he seems to them as one to whom the phenomenon of over-exposure does not apply.

It is inexplicable why he should work 18 hours every day at the age of 80 when he is already one of the most famous and richest stars.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Robust logistics system

This is with reference to ‘Nothing logical about logistics cost estimates’ (October 17). Logistics plays an important role in the success of any business. The wider a company’s reach, more are the customers it can attract and hence create more revenue.

The goal of the National Logistics Policy is to lower the cost of logistics to less than 10 per cent of GDP despite the highly fragmented nature of the logistics industry. The Policy establishes a broad, multi-jurisdictional, cross-sectoral framework for the growth of the entire logistics ecosystem in an effort to address concerns of high cost and inefficiency.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN