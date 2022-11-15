Easing of inflation

‘Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 6.77 per cent’ (November 15). This must have brought some relief for the RBI and various other stakeholders as well. For sure, the government would be happy as easing of inflation is essential to give the economy a boost. However, the latest decline in prices may be largely attributed to favourable Brent crude prices. Any sudden reversal of this trend could push up prices once again.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Artificial heart

No doubt intense research and development on the creation of artificial hearts must be going on in the advanced nations.

Any development on the artificial heart in India is to be welcomed as it would not only save millions of lives and help the survivors to lead more productive lives.

However we in India must first concentrate on saving those who suffer from more easily treatable diseases like TB, dengue and a host of fevers which claim thousands of lives every year.

Infant mortality rates are decreasing but there is much more that can be done on this front.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Acquiring IBC firms

Apropos ‘Layer of discomfort’ (November 15), SEBI should be applauded for mandating that none of the old promoters or their relatives can be offered shares under the new rule for acquiring IBC companies. But this is going to be difficult to implement.

While retail investors have the right to be part of turnaround IBC cases, if they go after risky penny stocks and burn their fingers, SEBI cannot be held responsible.

Bal Govind

Noida

International relations

This refers to ‘Modi may meet British PM on G20 sidelines’ (November 15). It’s comforting to see that despite domestic pressures, Modi 2.0 is ensuring that the machinery handling international relations is well-lubricated. Deft pragmatism can help India more than make up the growth loss suffered during the recent years owing to the pandemic and other adverse global developments.

The arrival of world leaders and their teams in Bali well ahead of the meeting is indicative of the recognition developing nations have started to get in the fast changing world scenario. More than anyone else, Modi is aware of this and therefore he can be seen acting quickly in the coming months.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Climate finance

Apropos ‘The local and global’ (November 15), though the world knows fully well that the growth model based on fossil fuels consumption is destructive, the vulnerable countries have no other option but to persist with the same model, simply because it is the only cost-effective path to follow. Gandhiji and Ela Bhatt were right about focusing on local community, but globalisation has completely changed the dynamics of development.

It is true that it would be foolish to follow the same faulty growth model pursued by the rich nations earlier. But to shift to a better model would entail huge investments and the developing nations simply do not have the capacity. Therefore, the rich nations have to respond positively to the demands of “loss and damage compensation”, so that the vulnerable nations can at least stop depending on fossil fuels now.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad