Concerns over e-rupee

This refers to ‘With anonymity in doubt, few takers for the e-rupee’ (December 12). Any new idea or policy will take time for the people to discern and follow. The apprehensions of the people on the anonymity of the central bank digital currency or e-rupee is quite understandable. That apart, the RBI and commercial banks should ensure that the new currency is fraud-proof.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Private insurers in PMFBY

Apropos ‘Cover drive’ (December 12), the PMFBY is a welfare measure to compensate farmers against crop failures. The participation of private insurance companies in this domain will go against the interests of the farmers, especially those belonging to the small and marginal sections. The welfare aspect will be pushed back and, therefore, the government must give up the idea of inviting private investment in PMFBY schemes.

The government must also look to reduce the premium burden on small and marginal farmers, and it must be borne by the respective state governments.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Claims settlement

A decline in farmer participation in PMBFY in unfortunate. Delayed payment of insurance claims, cumbersome procedures at the time of claim settlement, cornering of claims by a few States and insufficient data for expedited claim settlement are possible reasons for this . There’s a dire need to revamp the scheme to save farmers from crop failures.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Easing the I-T regime

This refers to ‘Budget may tweak new I-T regime, bring new ITR form’ (December 12). Every new tax law claims the purpose as ‘simplification of procedures’, but the end result is often more complexity. Now that all conceivable investments are captured through PAN-linking, there can be a TDS system for investments above a threshold limit which need not wait for finalisation of ITRs.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

End of pandemic woes?

The writer of ‘Desperately seeking joy after the pandemic’ (December 12) belongs to that lucky class of citizens who can enjoy the luxury of travel, hotels and malls.

The sheer numbers may make it seem that the world is happily enjoying the end of the pandemic, but in percentage terms, this is a small segment compared to the overwhelming population of India which is yet struggling under the burden of the pandemic.

With savings gone and outstanding debts to pay, many are struggling to stay afloat. All those with enough resources and money to spare are constantly harping on India being in a sweet spot. Think of those who have yet to depend on free or subsidised government rations to survive.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Missive on inflation

As per media reports, the government will not make public a recent RBI letter on inflation. By the way, under which provisions of the RBI Act can the government escape Parliamentary scrutiny? What could be so secret about the RBI’s observations on the extant inflation? Since the present matter does not pertain to national security or any other equally vital area, let the government take the MPs into confidence and voluntarily place the RBI’s reply before Parliament.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana